SkySafe Unveils Forensics as a Service, Completing the Industry’s First End-to-End Drone Detection and Airspace Intelligence Platform

New offering gives organizations the ability to detect, analyze, and act on drone activity with legally defensible data

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SkySafe, the leader in drone detection and airspace intelligence, today announced the launch of Forensics as a Service (FaaS), a turnkey capability that enables law enforcement agencies, public safety teams, and organizations to independently respond to and investigate drone incidents with unprecedented speed and precision. This launch represents a first for the industry, uniting SkySafe’s real-time detection, advanced analytics, and actionable, prosecutable forensics within a single, integrated platform for end-to-end airspace intelligence.

With drones growing more capable and accessible, our airspace has become the next frontier of security, challenging organizations to understand and defend an entirely new domain. As a result, significant investments are being made globally to safeguard critical airspace. While these efforts are expanding situational awareness, a significant challenge has persisted: the ability to attribute and prosecute malicious drone activity with confidence, as data recovered from drones is often encrypted, damaged, or otherwise inaccessible to investigators.

SkySafe’s FaaS solves this problem by providing a complete, independent solution to help law enforcement and investigative agencies extract, analyze, and operationalize drone data, whether from recovered hardware or SkySafe’s extensive sensor network. With FaaS, customers gain:

Comprehensive access to SkySafe’s cloud-based airspace intelligence platform, offering historical drone activity, flight path visualizations, identification data, and more.

to SkySafe’s cloud-based airspace intelligence platform, offering historical drone activity, flight path visualizations, identification data, and more. Expert support and legally admissible reports , with SkySafe’s forensics team providing case assistance, data validation, and detailed reports built from extracted logs and device identifiers to help prosecute offenders.

, with SkySafe’s forensics team providing case assistance, data validation, and detailed reports built from extracted logs and device identifiers to help prosecute offenders. Forensics training and certification for up to four personnel, covering data interpretation, processing tools, evidence handling, and courtroom preparation through realistic, scenario-based exercises.

for up to four personnel, covering data interpretation, processing tools, evidence handling, and courtroom preparation through realistic, scenario-based exercises. CFIDs (Covert Forensics Imaging Devices) that extract and analyze data from recovered drones allowing investigators to match flight logs, serial numbers, and metadata and confirm when a recovered drone is the same one detected acting maliciously in a given airspace.

“Integrating forensics into drone detection and airspace intelligence is a major inflection point for the industry,” said Melissa Swisher, Chief Revenue Officer at SkySafe. “Delivering this level of airspace intelligence gives organizations the ability to truly understand and control what’s happening in their skies. Forensics as a Service is the missing piece that completes that picture. By closing the investigative loop, we’re enabling customers to move from awareness to action—turning every incident into actionable, admissible evidence.”

As drones continue to expand their reach into critical infrastructure, commercial, and government airspace, organizations need tools that go beyond observation to act decisively when and after incidents occur. SkySafe’s FaaS gives organizations direct access to investigative capabilities and empowers teams to train personnel, analyze incidents, and operationalize drone data on their own timelines. To learn more about Forensics as a Service and SkySafe’s broader drone detection and airspace intelligence platform, please visit www.skysafe.com.

About SkySafe

SkySafe is the leader in drone detection and airspace intelligence, delivering unmatched visibility into drone activity. As the only company offering advanced drone detection, deep analytics, and forensics, SkySafe enables organizations to detect, analyze, and act on drone activity with precision in real-time. Its cloud-based SaaS platform provides comprehensive drone data, helping distinguish between authorized drones and potential threats. By transforming complex drone data into actionable insight, SkySafe empowers organizations to act with clarity and confidence and provides the intelligence needed for smarter decision-making and safer skies.