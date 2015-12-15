SnapRefund Launches ClaimsSnap, a Digital Claim Payments Solution that Connects Directly to Insurer’s Banks

ClaimsSnap Eliminates Friction, Boosts CX in Claim Payouts — No Vendor Accounts, No Delays, Full Compliance

Philadelphia, PA, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SnapRefund, a company redefining how insurance payments move, announced today the launch of ClaimsSnap, software that helps insurers, managing general agents (MGAs), and third-party administrators (TPAs) automate claims disbursements and deliver faster, more transparent payments to policyholders.

While many other industries have embraced digital payments, the shift has been slower in insurance. J.D. Power reported that the average U.S. property claimant waits 44 days from first notice of loss to final payment—and satisfaction drops sharply when communication and speed lag.

ClaimsSnap addresses this need with a complete solution for managing claim payments. Insurers can keep their existing banks and now send direct payments, or secure payment links as soon as a claim is approved, allowing policyholders to choose their form of payment. The system automatically handles lender approvals for mortgage-related claims, and connects directly with claim management systems, so payments can be triggered automatically. Most carriers can go live in under two weeks.

It’s an answer to core systems that manage the policy lifecycle but may not offer digital payments. Point solutions can be expensive, require lengthy deployment cycles, lack tight integration with core systems and stifle flexibility by locking carriers into contracts for up to five years, and forcing them to deposit claim funds into vendor-owned bank accounts.

SnapRefund’s innovation has earned industry recognition, including winning first place at the State Farm Startup Pitch Competition at ITC Vegas.

“It’s like we took a payment platform from the future and brought it into 2025,” said Cody Eddings, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “ClaimsSnap empowers carriers, TPAs, and MGAs to settle claim payments instantly and securely—right from their own bank accounts. Unlike other solutions, ClaimsSnap eliminates the need for third-party custodial accounts, preserving carriers’ interest yields while maintaining full compliance. ClaimsSnap seamlessly connects to existing banks, supports both paper checks and modern digital payments, and can automatically manage lender approvals.”

Anis Taylor, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of SnapRefund, added, “Our goal has always been to make insurance payments seamless from start to finish. AgentSnap helps agents collect premiums in, and ClaimsSnap helps carriers send payments out. Together, they streamline transactions across the entire insurance lifecycle.”

SnapRefund’s growth reflects the industry’s shift toward digital payment operations that help carriers preserve reserves and gain real time insight into their financial performance. The company expects to surpass $400 million in total transactions in 2026 and recently secured its second publicly traded insurance carrier client, with two more in the pipeline. ClaimsSnap already supports a range of property and casualty use cases, from home insurance to natural disaster recovery to veterinary reimbursements and premium refunds for Spanish-speaking policyholders.

About SnapRefund

SnapRefund is an insurtech company redefining how insurance payments move. Its ClaimsSnap and AgentSnap software help carriers, MGAs, TPAs, and agents automate disbursements and premium collections with speed, clarity, and compliance. By connecting modern financial technology with insurance operations, SnapRefund enables the industry to deliver payments that are efficient, transparent, and secure. Connect with SnapRefund on LinkedIn and Instagram or visit the website at www.snaprefund.io.

