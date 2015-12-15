Surgent CPE Launches First-of-Its-Kind Agentic AI CPE Series for Accounting and Finance Professionals

New courses equip CPAs, accountants and tax practitioners with practical, real-world skills for integrating agentic artificial intelligence into daily workflows

RADNOR, Pa., Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Surgent CPE, a division of KnowFully Learning Group, today announced the launch of its new Agentic AI Certificate Series , a first-to-market, on-demand CPE certificate program designed to help accounting, audit, tax and finance professionals build real-world artificial intelligence skills.

The series includes five modules totaling 10 CPE credits, and learners who complete all modules earn a shareable Credly digital badge to highlight their achievement.

The Agentic AI Certificate Series provides professionals with practical, accessible instruction on how emerging autonomous AI tools can support everyday work—from audit and assurance tasks to tax research and planning to financial analysis. The program offers maximum flexibility for busy practitioners who need relevant learning that fits their schedules—an approach consistent with Surgent’s commitment to timely and practical education.

“Professionals are looking for clear, accessible guidance on how to use AI responsibly and effectively,” said Elizabeth Kolar, executive vice president and managing director of Surgent. “This certificate series provides practical examples and real-world context so accountants, auditors and tax practitioners can apply AI with confidence while staying ahead in a rapidly changing profession.”

Five Modules Included in the Agentic AI Certificate Series

“Agentic AI brings new opportunities for efficiency and workflow transformation,” said Jack Castonguay, Ph.D., CPA, vice president of learning and development at Surgent. “This series gives professionals a clear starting point, practical examples and hands-on practice, making AI adoption more approachable for accountants in all lines of service and firms of all sizes.”

The full five-course certificate series is priced at $349 and is designed for CPAs, auditors, tax professionals, controllers and finance leaders seeking practical, job-ready AI skills. The content requires no coding background and is tool-agnostic, making it applicable whether firms use ChatGPT, Microsoft Copilot or other available AI solutions.

Professionals can learn more or register at SurgentCPE.com .

