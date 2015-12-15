Sweed Launches the Cannabis Industry’s First “Bug Bounty” Program to Test Customer Data Security Against Hackers

The SWEED Bug Bounty initiative marks an industry milestone, inviting global security researchers to test and strengthen the security of its core web services and retail data infrastructure

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sweed , the leading enterprise retail technology platform for the cannabis industry, today announced the official launch of the cannabis industry’s first-ever “Bug Bounty” program — a strategic initiative aimed at enhancing the security of customer data stored in Sweed products. The Sweed “Bug Bounty” program allows cybersecurity researchers to hack the intelligent all-in-one cannabis retail platform and receive rewards of up to $2,000, depending on the severity of the vulnerability the researcher discovers. The program highlights the importance that Sweed places on customer data security and its unwavering commitment to staying ahead of potential threats.

The Bug Bounty Program is live on HackenProof , where security researchers can test approved assets within the defined scope. The initiative marks an industry milestone, showcasing Sweed’s commitment to safeguarding customer data as technology continues to evolve.

As Sweed continuously invests in improving the security and reliability of the company’s highly acclaimed intelligent all-in-one cannabis retail ecosystem, the “Bug Bounty” Program is an essential step in building a stronger, more transparent, and more secure environment for Sweed customers and partners. The scope of the “Bug Bounty” Program includes Sweed’s core web services and infrastructure. Open to security experts, the program guidelines are as follows:

All testing must be conducted strictly within the defined scope, without impacting users or production systems.

Participants are required to maintain confidentiality and follow HackenProof’s responsible disclosure policies.

Any/All awards will be assessed based on CVSS severity level of the issue discovered.

“Trust is earned, and by welcoming the security community into our process, we’re building software that grows stronger with every test, strengthening our products and deepening the trust our customers place in us every day,” says Rocco Del Priore, Co-Founder of Sweed. “With every product release, responsibility for customer data and operational integrity increases. The “Bug Bounty” program helps Sweed identify and fix potential vulnerabilities before they become issues, collaborate with the global security research community, and, most importantly, reaffirm the customer trust that Sweed is known for by proving that data protection is embedded into the product itself. We’re excited to see what the experts can uncover through this “bounty” program, and we’re thrilled to be the first in the cannabis industry to launch such an ambitious and valuable campaign.”

As part of this rollout, Sweed’s internal security and engineering teams will continuously monitor program submissions and evaluate opportunities to expand the Bug Bounty scope over time. Updates and new assets inclusions will be communicated in upcoming releases. Dispensaries can’t afford downtime, data leaks, or compliance gaps. Sweed’s bug bounty helps ensure a more stable, resilient platform so operators can focus on growing their business, not fighting fires.

For more information about the program, visit: https://hackenproof.com/programs/sweed-web .

About Sweed

Sweed is redefining cannabis retail management with its cohesive platform, seamlessly combining Point of Sale, eCommerce, and Marketing & Loyalty solutions. As the original enterprise-grade platform purpose-built for multi-location scalability, Sweed empowers retailers to efficiently manage sales, customer engagement, marketing, and inventory — all from one system. By delivering a tailored, data-driven experience without relying on external integrations, Sweed enables cannabis retailers to drive growth and deliver exceptional customer experiences. For more information, visit https://sweedpos.com/ .

