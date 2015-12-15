TAHO Raises $3.5 Million Seed Round to Redefine Compute Infrastructure for the AI Era

Former Meta, Google, and Snap veterans launch a distributed compute fabric delivering 10x performance at 10% of the cost

VENICE, Fla., Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TAHO announced the closing of a $3.5 million seed round to accelerate development of its breakthrough distributed compute platform. Built by veterans of Meta, Google, and Snap, TAHO delivers lightning-fast performance for AI and high-performance workloads at a fraction of traditional cloud costs .

“We all see AI workloads are exploding, but infrastructure buildouts cannot keep pace,” said Todd Smith, CEO and Co-Founder of TAHO. “We started TAHO because the world needs a better way to compute that’s universal, faster and affordable enough for every AI-driven company to grow profitably.”

Universal, Fast and Affordable

TAHO is a modern infrastructure compute platform that transforms all your cloud compute resources into a single intelligent supercomputer, a tightly interwoven fabric that dynamically shares resources in perfect coordination. Large-scale workloads are decomposed into discrete tasks, distributed across available compute capacity, and reassembled in real time. Results persist globally, eliminating redundant work. The payoff is straightforward: faster, simpler execution and lower cost. Compute jobs finish up to 10× faster, while costs drop by as much as 90%.

“Traditional orchestration frameworks weren’t designed for the demands of modern AI and machine learning at scale,” said Michal Ashby, CTO and Co-Founder of TAHO. “TAHO’s federated architecture unifies machines, clusters, and nodes into a single intelligent compute fabric that optimizes training, inference, and data movement for peak performance and efficiency.”

A New Compute Platform for the AI Era

Unlike container-based orchestrators such as Kubernetes, TAHO operates as a federated compute layer with decentralized execution, enabling massive performance gains and cost reductions for AI-heavy organizations. The solution introduces a new paradigm to the world of infrastructure compute, right at a time when the world is grappling with how to support the parabolic demand growth being driven by AI and high performance compute.



TAHO founders, left to right: Todd Smith, Michal Ashby, Justin Gelinas

The investment round was led by strategic angel investors and industry insiders, underscoring strong conviction in TAHO’s founding team and market vision. The funds will be deployed to fuel continued team expansion and early customer deployments, as TAHO prepares for broad platform availability in 2026.

“Our goal is simple — help everyone get more computing out of the cloud and data centers they already use,” Smith added. “We’re building the performance layer that makes AI and complex software run faster, cost less, and easier to manage.”

About TAHO

TAHO is redefining compute infrastructure for the age of AI. Its distributed compute fabric transforms all your cloud resources into a single intelligent supercomputer that runs workloads up to 10× faster and far more efficiently. Founded by veterans of Meta, Google, and Snap, TAHO’s mission is to make supercomputing accessible to every organization, unlocking speed, efficiency, and innovation at scale. Learn more at TAHO.is

