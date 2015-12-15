Telnyx Expands Sabre Capabilities with Enterprise Voice AI Solutions for Travel and Hospitality

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Telnyx, the full-stack Conversational AI platform, today announced a new integration with Sabre , a leading software and technology provider powering the global travel industry. The capability allows airlines, hotel groups, and travel services to automate customer and operational workflows directly from their contact centers using Telnyx’s Voice API and Voice AI Agents .

“Voice remains the most trusted, efficient channel for travelers and operations teams alike,” said Ian Reither, COO at Telnyx. “By bringing our real-time Voice AI Agent capabilities to Sabre-connected systems, we’re enabling travel brands to deliver faster, more natural customer interactions built on infrastructure they can depend on.”

Transforming Travel Contact Centers with Voice AI

Telnyx Voice AI Agents integrate with Sabre APIs to automate bookings, rebookings, and traveler inquiries in real time. Running on Telnyx’s carrier-grade network, these intelligent agents deliver human-quality conversations that reduce call center queues and improve service levels. Travel brands can easily deploy automation that connects to existing CRMs, Sabre modules, and telephony systems without major redevelopment or downtime.

The platform provides multilingual capabilities, ensuring consistent customer experiences across geographies while supporting 24/7 self-service for travelers. With end-to-end control of both the network and AI stack, Telnyx ensures the speed, security, and scalability that enterprise travel organizations require.

Powered by Telnyx’s Global Infrastructure

Unlike third-party cloud solutions, Telnyx delivers Voice AI on its own global network and dedicated GPU infrastructure. This architecture provides the reliability, security, and control enterprise travel organizations demand for mission-critical communications. Intelligent Voice AI Agents are powered by a private MPLS backbone and distributed PoPs for sub-second latency worldwide, ensuring PCI/GDPR compliance and in-region data routing for sovereignty. The result is predictable cost models and full-stack performance visibility.

With operations spanning every major region, Telnyx empowers travel brands to deliver reliable, real-time conversations anywhere in the world. Its carrier-grade network and strategically distributed points of presence provide local connectivity and enterprise-grade performance across the Americas, EMEA, MENA, and APAC. Combined with Voice AI Agents fluent in more than 40 languages, Telnyx ensures that airlines and hospitality companies can serve travelers in their native language, strengthening satisfaction and loyalty on a truly global scale.

Fast, Flexible Integration at Scale

Telnyx Voice AI solutions are designed for rapid implementation, extending the value of Sabre systems without requiring lengthy deployments or specialized engineering teams. Using Telnyx’s programmable Voice API, travel brands can integrate automation into their existing workflows quickly and expand capabilities to AI Agents as customer needs evolve.

This approach provides a scalable, low-maintenance way for travel and hospitality enterprises to modernize voice interactions and deliver measurable ROI.

About Telnyx

Telnyx is the only platform that unifies carrier-grade communications infrastructure with low-latency AI, giving businesses full control to build scalable, real-time voice applications. With global PoPs colocated alongside dedicated GPU infrastructure, Telnyx powers high-performance Voice AI for enterprises around the world.

CONTACT: Media Contact: Fiona McDonnell Telnyx fiona@telnyx.com