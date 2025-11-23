The 17th Hong Kong International Wine & Spirits Fair Opens Today

– Over 620 exhibitors from 23 countries and regions will be showcasing wine, spirits, sake, beer, low- and non-alcoholic beverages with over 30% of exhibitors featuring spirits. Nearly half of all activities are spirits-related.

– The newly launched “World of Spirits” zone highlights spirits from 14 countries and regions, including six of the “Top 10 Chinese Baijiu Brands” such as Kweichow Moutai, showcasing the innovative, international and diverse evolution of Chinese baijiu.

– Sharing insights from their areas of expertise are Masters of Wine Debra Meiburg, Jennifer Docherty, and Xing Wei who will all host key events.

HONG KONG, Nov 6, 2025 – (ACN Newswire) – Organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), the Hong Kong International Wine & Spirits Fair (Wine & Spirits Fair) opens today and runs for three days (6–8 November) at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. This year’s Wine & Spirits Fair features over 620 exhibitors from 23 countries and regions, including Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong, and Taiwan, and exhibitors from the Americas, Asia, and Europe. With 18 pavilions, the Wine & Spirits Fair reinforces Hong Kong’s role as a regional hub for the wine and spirits trade.

As the spirits market diversifies together with the Chief Executive’s announcement of reduced liquor duty in last year’s Policy Address, this year’s Wine & Spirits Fair introduces the “World of Spirits” zone, featuring spirits from 14 countries and regions. Visitors can explore spirits culture and flavours from around the world all in one place, featuring a strong presence of Chinese baijiu and local Hong Kong brands. Six of the “Top 10 Chinese Baijiu Brands” are exhibiting, including Kweichow Moutai, Jiangsu Yanghe, Wuliangye, Luzhou Laojiao, Jiannanchun and Langjiu from Sichuan. Also featured are Hongjiaban Baijiu, founded by Hong Kong actor Timmy Hung, and Kowloon Distillery, Hong Kong’s first local whiskey brand.

This year, Xing Wei, Asia’s youngest Master of Wine, joins award-winning sommeliers Carlito Chiu and Calvin Choi in a blind tasting event to select their favourite red wines, white wines, Chinese baijiu, sake/rice wine, whisky, and other liquors, to serve as a reference for industry professionals and the public. The selected wines and spirits will have special labels affixed at the fair for easy identification.

The selected wines and spirits by the three connoisseurs were:

Red Wine

PORTA da RAVESSA OLD VINEYARDS RED; Portugal (Adega de Redondo, Crl; Booth no.: 3E-B15)

(Adega de Redondo, Crl; Booth no.: 3E-B15) Silk Road Vineyards Harvest Red Dry; China (Xinjiang Silk Road Vineyards Co., Ltd; Booth no.: 3E-A22)

(Xinjiang Silk Road Vineyards Co., Ltd; Booth no.: 3E-A22) MARSLAN; China (Xinjiang Silk Road Vineyards Co., Ltd; Booth no.: 3E-A22)

(Xinjiang Silk Road Vineyards Co., Ltd; Booth no.: 3E-A22) Le vin du desert de Gobi; China (Xingjiang Xiangdu Winery Co.,Ltd LES CHAMPS D’OR; Booth no.: 3E-A02)

White Wine

Château Plain Point; France (The Wine Cave Co.Ltd; Booth no.: 3D-D21)

Chinese Baijiu

China (Sichuan Liben Wine Co.,Ltd; Booth no.: 3C-D10)

(Sichuan Liben Wine Co.,Ltd; Booth no.: 3C-D10) Loong Honor (LongYu) Baijiu – Collector’s Edition; China (Domplex Hong Kong Limited; Booth no.: 3C-D20)

(Domplex Hong Kong Limited; Booth no.: 3C-D20) China (Sichuan Guizili Wine Co.,Ltd; Booth no.: 3C-D10)

(Sichuan Guizili Wine Co.,Ltd; Booth no.: 3C-D10) Xijiangyue Ruyi Baijiu; China (Fujian Guotai Liquor Co.,Ltd; Booth no.: 3C-E06)

Sake/Rice Wine

LingLingJiu 16%abv; China (Hunam LingLingJiu Biotechnology Co., Ltd; Booth no.: 3C-C27)

Whisky

Solera Muscat Cask Single Malt Whisky 44%; ; Australia (SPRING BAY DISTILLERY; Booth no.: 3E-C06B)

(SPRING BAY DISTILLERY; Booth no.: 3E-C06B) Barts Blended Irish Whiskey – XS Extra Sherry Blend; Ireland (Lough Ree Distillery; Booth no.: 3C-D19)

(Lough Ree Distillery; Booth no.: 3C-D19) Kowloon Single Malt Whiskey; Hong Kong (Kowloon Spirits Limited; Booth no.: 3C-E26)

Other Liquors

Braastad VSOP Cognac; France (Hong Kong Fine Wine Exchange Centre Ltd.; Booth no.: 3C-E18)

(Hong Kong Fine Wine Exchange Centre Ltd.; Booth no.: 3C-E18) Three Cuts Gin (Distiller’s Release) 42% ABV; Australia (Turner Stillhouse; Booth no.: 3E-C08B)

(Turner Stillhouse; Booth no.: 3E-C08B) Hakutake Yuzumon; Japan (Wismettac Nippon Foods Company Limited; Booth no.: 3D-C10)

(Wismettac Nippon Foods Company Limited; Booth no.: 3D-C10) Five Flowers Tea Gin; Hong Kong (Two Moons Distillery; Booth no.: 3D-A23)

Exciting events explore market trends

Over 40 events and conferences will be held during the Wine & Spirits Fair, with 20 focused on spirits, offering insights into the latest market developments. Highlights include Originate from China • Sail to the World 2025 China Baijiu Culture International Promotion Asia Forum (6 November), co-organised by the China Alcoholic Drinks Association and HKTDC. Tasmanian Whisky & Spirits Master Class organised by Australia China Business Council and Baijiu – The Rising Trend by Tomy Fong will be held tomorrow (7 November). The Baijiu Experience Zone, introducing different aroma types of Chinese baijiu through sensory experiences, will be one of the highlights of the Wine & Spirits Fair.

Masters of Wine host key sessions, with Debra Meiburg hosting Cathay Global Wine & Spirits Awards Asia – Award Presentation Ceremony and Wine Industry Conference: AI in Wine Business today, Jennifer Docherty hosting Off The Beaten Path, Gems From Unsung Regions and Xing Wei hosting Savour the Wines of Chinese Terroir.

On 8th November, the final day of the Wine & Spirits Fair, the Wine Fiesta zone will be open to ticket-holding members of the public aged 18 or above who can sample and buy wine and spirits, and participate in Baijiu 101 Class organised by VTC, to understand more about Chinese baijiu; an Austrian Wine and Local Sauce Pairing Workshop will be hosted by Debra Meiburg; Take on a Wine-pairing Experience with Carlito hosted by Carlito Chiu; food pairing event When Sake Meets Chinese Cuisine led by Menex Cheung, Executive Chef of China Tang Landmark; and Mixology Party, where mixologists from various countries and regions will perform cocktail demonstrations using different types of spirits as the base. Among them are several bartenders from bars listed in the “Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2025”.

There are several wine awards and competitions during the Wine & Spirits Fair. Cathay Global Wine and Spirits Awards Asia – Award Ceremony takes place today. Hong Kong International Mixology Showdown 2025 – Semi Final of HK region is held today and Final of China GBA region will be held tomorrow. WINE LUXE Hong Kong TOP 10 Wine Pairing Restaurant Awards and 2025 Hong Kong International Spirits Challenge Awards Ceremony by the Hong Kong General Chamber of Wine & Spirits will also be held tomorrow. TASTING TRENDIES Sake Awards TTSA & Spirits Challenge TTSC Awards Ceremony 2025 will be held on the last day of the Wine & Spirits Fair.

Final day opens to ticket-holding public

Regular tickets of the Wine Fiesta, priced at HK$220, are available at the exhibition venue. Advance tickets, priced at HK$128, are available until 6pm on 7 November via CTG Bus, GoByBus, HK Liquor Store, HK01, HKGO, KKDay, KLOOK, lankwaifong.com, Trip.com, Winenow, Wai Shing Wine International CO., Ltd. and Trans-Island Chinalink. Ticket buyers will receive a Lucaris crystal wine glass on a first-come, first-served basis. Visitors can enjoy and purchase wines and spirits from around the world, including some that are not yet available on the market, at various tasting zones around the exhibition halls..

Website: https://www.hktdc.com/event/hkwinefair/en

Photo Download: https://bit.ly/3Lq5R27

More than 620 exhibitors bring a diverse collection of wines and spirits to the 17th Hong Kong International Wine & Spirits Fair, which opens today and runs until Saturday, 8 November at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre in Wan Chai. Xing Wei (right), Master of Wine, joins award-winning sommeliers Carlito Chiu (left) and Calvin Choi (centre) in blind tasting sessions to select their favourite wines and spirits. A selection of wines and spirits chosen by the three connoisseurs. Inaugural World of Spirits showcases homegrown brands, provides an ideal platform for local brands to expand into international markets. (Photo: Kowloon Distillery, Hong Kong’s first local whiskey brand) Luzhou Laojiao officially unveiled its new product “Guojiao 1573 · Beautiful Hong Kong” today at the Wine & Spirits Fair. The bottle design thoughtfully incorporates iconic Hong Kong landmarks, including the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, highlighting the city’s rich cultural identity. For the first time, Zhejiang Zhuji Pavilion is participating in the Wine and Spirits Fair Jennifer Docherty, Master of Wine, hosts the seminar titled “Off The Beaten Path, Gems From Unsung Regions” today. Debra Meiburg, Master of Wine, hosts Cathay Global Wine & Spirits Awards 2025 Presentation Ceremony today. There are several other wine awards and competitions during the Wine and Spirits Fair. On Saturday, 8th November, the final day of the Fair, the Wine Fiesta zone will be open to ticket-holding members of the public aged 18 or above who can sample and buy wine and spirits, as well as enjoy Mixologists performances.



HKTDC Media Room: mediaroom.hktdc.com

Media enquiries

Please contact the HKTDC’s Communications & Public Affairs Department:

Katy Wong Tel: (852) 2584 4524 Email: katy.ky.wong@hktdc.org

About HKTDC

The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong’s trade. With over 50 offices globally, including 13 in Chinese Mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the Chinese Mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus.

Copyright 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com