The 33rd Hong Kong International Optical Fair attracts some 12,000 buyers

HONG KONG, Nov 8, 2025 – (ACN Newswire) – 7 November 2025, The 33rd Hong Kong International Optical Fair, organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and co-organised by the Hong Kong Optical Manufacturers Association (HKOMA), concluded successfully today. The three-day fair attracted some 12,000 buyers from 92 countries and regions. Buyers from outside Hong Kong primarily came from the Chinese Mainland, Taiwan, India, Japan, Korea, the US, and ASEAN countries such as Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and Thailand, reinforcing the fair’s role as an important platform to connect with global buyers.

Jenny Koo, Deputy Executive Director, HKTDC, said: “As a premier sourcing platform for the industry, the Optical Fair brought the world’s leading eyewear brands together with innovative technologies and eco-friendly designs. The event featured a series of compelling activities including industry seminars, design competition, and eyewear parades, all of which play pivotal roles in fostering collaboration and networking within the industry.”

Smart technology and sustainability emerge as new industry drivers

The fair, themed “Bright Eyes • New Horizons”, showcased contemporary products that align with key market trends — “smart technology”, “sustainability”, “silver healthcare” and “functionality & design” — highlighting the industry’s achievements in technological innovation and sustainable development. Exhibitors introduced various products that blend functionality and aesthetics by integrating elements such as artificial intelligence and eco-friendly materials, catering to diverse market needs and further enhancing the industry’s competitiveness in the international market.

The spotlighted “Brand Name Gallery” showcased over 200 renowned brands from around the world, including BIG HORN and P+US from Hong Kong, MINIMA from France, STEPPER from Germany, United Colors of Benetton from Italy, Masunaga since 1905 and MATSUDA from Japan, Nano Vista from Spain, Ted Baker from the United Kingdom, together with new participating brands such as SUEEY.MASADA from Chinese Mainland, JULBO and SABINE BE from France, SASAKI and PTOLEMY48 from Japan, NIMOME from Korea, Collections Marcus Marienfeld from Switzerland, THRASHER from the US, showcasing distinctive designs.

Exhibitors focused on the latest trends and demonstrated smart products with innovative technologies, further expanding the potential of smart glasses used in daily life and professional sectors. Shenzhen MUEDO Technology Co., Ltd. from the Chinese Mainland presented its U10 Dual-Mode Smart Reading Glasses, featuring auto-focusing lenses and Hi-Fi stereo sound to target the silver market. Overseas Sales Manager Helen Zhuang stated: “We received inquiries from buyers in Italy, Germany, the US, India, among others, and are currently negotiating a collaboration with an Italian buyer with an expected order value of US$500,000.”

In response to the rise of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) initiatives, many eyewear brands have launched sustainable glasses featuring recycled materials. Hong Kong exhibitor Winky International Limited offers collections of eco-friendly sunglasses and optical frames made from biodegradable materials. Founder and Creative Director Kevin Ching said that the fair’s three thematic labels, including the “Green Solutions Suppliers” label, helped attract buyers to their booth to examine products and learn about the company’s sustainability vision. He said they have connected with 20 buyers from Indonesia, Vietnam, South Africa, and the Chinese Mainland, including a potential order of US$1 million from an Israeli agent with 260 retail points.

The Optical Fair attracted buyers from around the world, including prominent international buyers such as the Mondottica Group representative for Australia, Brazil’s VISTA IMPORT, leading European industry players like the Asia-Pacific representative of France’s Kering Eyewear, Germany’s Fielmann Group, and the Asia representative of UK’s Specsavers, India’s eyewear giant Lenskart, Indonesia’s Grand Optik, Singapore’s Capitol Optical, and the United States’ Euro Vision International.

Caitlin Northup, Vice President of Operations for US-based wholesale distributor Eyenavision, said “We aim to explore new suppliers and strengthen relationships with existing suppliers by attending the Optical Fair. We met with 20 exhibitors and have already placed onsite orders totaling US$500,000 with two exhibitors from the Chinese Mainland for lenses.”

Optisero, S.L. from Spain is a family business with a 30-year history in the optical industry. Joint Administrator Antonia Rivas said: “We have attended the Optical Fair every year for the past twenty years to source optical cases and lenses. This year, we connected with 20 potential suppliers at the fair. Our overall sourcing budget for suppliers we met at the fair will be around EUR2 million annually.”

Eyewear Design Competition showcases new design talents

The HKTDC and the Hong Kong Optical Manufacturers Association co-organised “The 25th Hong Kong Eyewear Design Competition”, to promote the diversification and internationalisation of local eyewear designs. The competition aimed to identify promising and emerging design talents and promote innovative design and technology within the local eyewear industry. Themed “Blending Tradition and Technology”, the competition featured an Open Group as well as a Student Group. The award ceremony was held on the first day of the fair, with winning and shortlisted entries displayed throughout the event. The Open Group champion, “Be With You,” designed by Fung Wai-kuen, automatically alerts family members via bluetooth-connected smartphones when the wearer falls or presses the emergency button, significantly reducing accident risks for the elderly. This design also won the “Made-to-Sell Award”. In the Student Group, Shum Chui-shan’s “Unique Perspectives” won first place. The design incorporates the auspicious butterfly symbol from traditional Chinese culture, utilising tie-dye techniques and a detachable structure which enhances the design’s three-dimensional effect and functionality.

The fair continues to adopt the EXHIBITION+ hybrid model which seamlessly integrates online and offline elements to extend business opportunities. Exhibitors and buyers can connect and arrange meetings through the Click2Match online smart business-matching platform until 14 November. During the physical event, buyers can also use the Scan2Match function on the HKTDC Marketplace App to scan exhibitors’ QR codes to bookmark favourite suppliers, access product details and interactive floor plans, and make product enquiries — enabling engagement with exhibitors before and after the fair to continue their sourcing journey.

The 25th Hong Kong Eyewear Design Competition award ceremony was held on the first day of the fair to recognise outstanding design This year the "Green Booth Design Competition" returned to encourage exhibitors to incorporate sustainable concepts into their booth designs. Wenzhou Ouhai Glasses Co Ltd (Booth 1B-D18) won the Gold Award, while Micron Eyewear Manufactory Company Limited (Booth 1E-B18) and Jiangsu Xuzhi Optical Glasses Co., Ltd. (Booth 1C-D02) secured the Silver and Bronze Awards respectively.



