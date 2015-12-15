TSplus Remote Access 18.60 Delivers Next-Level Improvements for Easy Application Publishing and Management

PARIS, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TSplus is pleased to announce the release of Remote Access v18.60, a consolidated update that integrates all previous improvements from the 18.50 series while adding new performance, compatibility, and security enhancements. This version continues TSplus’ commitment to easy application delivery and a flawless remote user experience.

A New Milestone in Easy Application Delivery

The highlight of version 18.50 was a brand-new feature that allows administrators with a Remote Access Enterprise edition to publish applications located on any application server directly from the Farm Controller. Previously, IT teams needed to manually connect to each application server, search for executable paths, or replicate file structures locally — a process prone to error and loss of application icons.

With the new “Search on application server files” function in the Add Application form of their AdminTool, admins can now browse remote server files, select an application with a double click, and automatically retrieve both its correct file path and native icon. This innovation significantly streamlines remote application publishing, reduces setup time, and ensures coherent user experiences across the farm.

Note: File browsing requires application servers running TSplus Remote Access version 18.50.9.9 or higher.

Access Applications Anywhere With a Fully Revamped Interface

Another major enhancement delivered in TSplus Remote Access version 18.50 was the complete redesign of the Applications management section. The new interface introduces a dual-panel system:

Left panel: Select apps, users, or groups

Select apps, users, or groups Right panel: Assign them using simple checkboxes

This layout allows admins to assign users to applications, or applications to users, instantly, with a convenient “Swap” button to switch perspectives. Multi-selection is now supported, enabling bulk assignments in seconds rather than hours.

To enhance productivity, both panels include search, sort, and filter tools, making it easy to manage even large catalogs of published applications. Natural Windows-like actions feel instantly familiar: F2 to rename, drag-and-drop to move or reorganize items, “Create new folder,” bulk delete with the Delete key, and even dragging files directly from Windows Explorer into the AdminTool to create new applications.

The TSplus Web Application Portal at Your Fingertip with the Progressive Web App

To deliver the best user experience, TSplus also highlights its Progressive Web App (PWA) — the easiest way for users to access applications anywhere. Installed in one tap on any device, the TSplus Web App provides instant access to the TSplus web portal, full-screen mode, and a native-app feel. The TSplus Web App flyer is available for download.

Enhanced Easy Application Delivery with the Latest 18.60 Update

Version 18.60 includes an updated system runtime (svcr.exe) delivering reinforced security and optimized performance. The HTML5 client v8.78 brings two important user experience upgrades: a larger, more visible Close (X) button when printing documents, and new support for RSA-encrypted login, password, and domain parameters in compatibility mode. Administrators and end-users benefit from a smoother, more secure workflow across environments.

The full changelog and demo videos can be checked on the TSplus Insights page, and the software can be updated in a few clicks through the TSplus Store.

About TSplus

TSplus is a global leader in remote access, application delivery, and cybersecurity solutions designed to help businesses of all sizes work securely from anywhere. With a complete suite of products — including Remote Access, Remote Support, Server Monitoring, and Advanced Security — TSplus enables organizations to publish, manage, and protect their applications with ease. Trusted by thousands of companies worldwide, TSplus is committed to delivering innovative, cost-effective technologies that simplify IT, enhance productivity, and support the modern hybrid workforce. Learn more at tsplus.net.

Press contact :

Caleb Zaharris

Marketing Director at TSplus

Caleb.zaharris@tsplus.net

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/94edb39d-72a0-407f-97f5-27375818f8ac