Vector Capital Originates $50 Million Loan for Sylvan’s Strategic Combination with Andy J. Egan Co., Inc.

Supports First Investment for E-3 Tech’s Flagship Multi-Trade Construction Platform

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vector Capital Management, L.P.’s (“Vector”), direct credit strategy, Vector Velocity, today announced that it has provided a $50 million loan to Sylvan Inc. (“Sylvan”), the flagship multi-trade construction platform backed by E-3 Tech, LLC, for its transformational deal with Andy J. Egan Co., Inc. (“Egan”), an industry leading mechanical contractor. E-3 Tech is backed by Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) and is on a mission to transform traditional service businesses, through a powerful combination of applied artificial intelligence (AI) and programmatic M&A.

Sylvan, a leading provider of mechanical, electrical, and industrial contracting services, plays a critical role in building and maintaining the infrastructure behind North America’s most advanced industrial and technology facilities. Serving blue-chip customers across battery manufacturing, power generation, datacenters, and semiconductor fabrication. Sylvan’s strategic partnership with Egan represents a strategic expansion designed to strengthen the platform’s technical depth, geographic reach, and ability to serve customers at the center of the country’s accelerating AI- and electrification-driven infrastructure buildout. Sylvan and Egan will combine their expertise, scale, and engineering sophistication to better support the growing needs of battery producers, semiconductor manufacturers, and hyperscale datacenter operators — sectors experiencing historic capital investment as AI adoption surges.

“The explosive demand for AI-driven technologies is catalyzing unprecedented investment in high-tech manufacturing and next-generation datacenters, battery plants, and chip facilities across the U.S.,” said Nick Ghoussani, Head of Credit at Vector Capital. “Sylvan’s partnership with Egan underscores E-3 Tech’s strategy to build a modern, technology-enabled construction leader equipped to meet the wave of demand. Vector is proud to provide a flexible capital solution that enables the platform to pursue targeted acquisitions and strengthen its position in the MEP sector, where hyperscalers and cloud providers are driving sustained infrastructure needs. Rudy Adolf is a seasoned operator with a strong track record of scaling businesses, and we are excited to extend our long-standing partnership with him as E-3 Tech executes against this opportunity.”

“The combined Sylvan-Egan platform is well positioned to meet the rapidly growing infrastructure requirements arising from AI adoption, the expansion of electric vehicle manufacturing, and major government programs supporting industrial development,” said Rudy Adolf, Founder and CEO of E-3 Tech. “Vector’s deep expertise in technology and AI-enabled sectors — and my long-standing relationship with their team — makes them the ideal partner as we pursue our strategic initiatives to win new projects, drive growth, and broaden our reach across high-value end markets.”

About Vector Capital Management, L.P.

Vector Capital is a leading, San Francisco-based investment firm focused on transformational investments in middle-market technology and technology-enabled businesses. Founded in 1997, Vector manages over $4 billion of capital across credit and private equity strategies on behalf of a high-quality group of global limited partners. For over 29 years, Vector has combined technology investments with operational transformation to deliver breakthrough results. For more information, visit www.vectorcapital.com.

About E-3 Tech, LLC

E-3 Tech, LLC is a private investment company, backed by Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), that invests in entrepreneurial management teams to drive growth, innovation, and long-term value creation through deployment of leading-edge technologies accelerated by programmatic M&A. E-3 Tech leverages deep strategic and operational expertise, extensive networks, and significant capital resources to build successful platforms in high-growth services industries. By prioritizing collaboration, technological innovation, and entrepreneurial autonomy, E-3 Tech empowers family and management owned companies to achieve industry leadership and sustainable success. Learn more at www.e-3.tech.

About Sylvan, Inc.

Sylvan is a premier construction services company powering North American industries through comprehensive multi-trade capabilities. With deep expertise across data centers, energy, automotive, higher education, government, and oil & gas sectors, Sylvan delivers advanced services from initial planning through execution and ongoing maintenance. Backed by E-3 Tech, Sylvan combines innovation, technical excellence, and cutting-edge AI technology to drive unprecedented success for its clients and partners. Learn more at www.sylvan-inc.com.

About Andy J. Egan Co., Inc.

Founded in 1919, Egan is a leading mechanical contractor delivering engineering, fabrication, mechanical insulation, controls, and 24/7 service for commercial, industrial, and institutional applications. For over a century, Egan has set the standard for quality and craftsmanship on the Midwest’s most demanding projects. As a people-first company, Egan operates with integrity in every interaction while deploying advanced construction technologies on every project. Learn more at https://andyegan.com.

