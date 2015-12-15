Vintage Stock’s Sales Surge as Nostalgia-Driven Collectibles Boom

Live Ventures’ Portfolio Company Continues to Post Robust Revenue Growth as Secondary Market for Pop Culture Explodes

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Live Ventures Incorporated (Nasdaq: LIVE), a diversified holding company, today announced continued momentum at its portfolio company, Vintage Stock, a leading specialty entertainment retailer with more than 70 stores across the country. For the nine months ending June 30, 2025, revenue in our Retail-Entertainment segment, comprised of Vintage Stock, rose 9%, and operating margin increased by 230 basis points to 14.0%. Momentum has continued in the ensuing months, fueled by strong consumer demand for collectibles, vinyl records, retro video games, Pokémon cards, and other tangible cultural artifacts that Vintage Stock buys and sells.

“We’ve seen thirteen straight months of positive year-over-year comps, which are high comps for an established retailer,” said Rodney Spriggs, President and CEO of Vintage Stock. “This confirms the positive momentum we have going.”

With its long-standing vendor relationships, proprietary buying systems, and hyper-localized inventory model, Vintage Stock operates at a strategic advantage. The company sources high-margin resale inventory from walk-in customers, reducing capital outlay and increasing profitability. Each store carries 70% of the same popular, immediately accessible SKUs and 30% of uniquely requested inventory tailored to local customer interests.

Spriggs attributes Vintage Stock’s enduring success to its underlying philosophy: “What’s old is new again—and we’ve been here for it all along. For more than four decades, we’ve been curating and preserving the culture that defines generations. Today’s rapid growth in secondary market activity isn’t a trend—it’s a powerful cultural force, and we’re at the center of it.”

Owning Culture

Vintage Stock’s momentum coincides with a nationwide surge in consumer demand for physical, ownable media and collectibles:

The global trading card market is projected to reach $20 billion by 2030, with Pokémon card sales hitting record highs on platforms like eBay and Whatnot. (Verified Market Research, “Trading Card Market Size And Forecast”).

Vinyl record sales in the U.S. grew by over 21.7% last year—surpassing CDs for the first time since the 1980s (RIAA).

Certain retro video game cartridges, sealed VHS tapes, and ‘90s toys are now fetching five- and six-figure sales on secondary markets.

Social media has accelerated consumer interest: TikTok hashtags like #vintagetoys, #pokemonpulls, and #recordcollection have generated billions of views, turning everyday collectors into cultural tastemakers—and further boosting in-store traffic for Vintage Stock.

“Young consumers are discovering the joy of physical ownership—and they’re doing it in our aisles,” said Spriggs. “Unlike pure-play e-commerce resellers, we offer an immersive, brick-and-mortar experience that lets customers search, trade, and engage with the culture they love.”

Recent operational enhancements—combined with tailwinds from Gen Z’s rediscovery of analog culture—have positioned Vintage Stock for growth in both revenue and EBITDA.

“We believe Vintage Stock is a hidden gem in our portfolio,” said Jon Isaac, President and CEO of Live Ventures. “In an age of digital everything, Vintage Stock has built a recession-resistant business rooted in real products, real customers, and real profits. We see significant runway ahead—both in organic expansion and potential strategic growth opportunities.”

Looking Ahead

With consumer appetite for vintage and collectible media continuing to climb, Vintage Stock plans to expand store count, deepen its online-to-offline capabilities, and explore licensing partnerships with major entertainment brands. Market participants are encouraged to follow Live Ventures’ future quarterly earnings reports and SEC filings for updates on Vintage Stock and other portfolio highlights.

About Vintage Stock

Founded in 1980, Vintage Stock is one of the nation’s largest entertainment media retailers. With over 70 locations across the U.S., the company buys, sells, and trades new and used movies, music, video games, comic books, trading cards, and pop culture collectibles. Each store serves as a hub for collectors, gamers, and enthusiasts of all ages. Vintage Stock was acquired in 2016 by Live Ventures Incorporated, its Las Vegas-based diversified holding company (Nasdaq: LIVE).

About Live Ventures

Live Ventures Incorporated (NASDAQ: LIVE) is a diversified holding company with a strategic focus on acquiring and growing profitable businesses across industries. Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, Live Ventures’ current portfolio includes companies in retail flooring, specialty steel manufacturing, carpet and other surface manufacturing, and entertainment media. The company actively seeks value-oriented opportunities to deliver long-term shareholder returns.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

The use of the word “Company” refers to Live Ventures and its wholly owned subsidiaries. Certain statements in this press release contain or may suggest “forward-looking” information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended, that are intended to be covered by the “safe harbor” created by those sections. Words such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” and similar statements are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Live Ventures may also make forward-looking statements in its periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, in its annual reports to stockholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers and directors to third parties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and there are a number of important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by the Company, including, but not limited to, plans and objectives of management for future operations or products, the market acceptance or future success of our products, and our future financial performance. The Company cautions that these forward-looking statements are further qualified by other factors including, but not limited to, those set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2024. Additionally, new risk factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all such risk factors, or to assess the impact such risk factors might have on our business. Live Ventures undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

