Visa Empire Expands Its Presence with New Offices in Perth, Australia

Visa Empire, a leading migration consultancy, announces the opening of two additional offices in Perth, bringing its total to three locations across Western Australia. This expansion underscores the company’s dedication to providing ethical and personalized migration services to Perth’s growing multicultural communities.

Perth, Australia–(Newsfile Corp. – November 15, 2025) – Visa Empire, one of Australia’s fastest-growing migration consultancies, is proud to announce the opening of two new offices in Perth, Western Australia, increasing its footprint to three locations in the city. This strategic expansion is a testament to Visa Empire’s ongoing commitment to helping migrants access the personalized migration support they need, while reinforcing its reputation as a trusted provider of ethical, transparent migration services.

“We are excited to extend our services to more communities across Perth,” said Neet Dhillon, CEO and Co-Founder of Visa Empire. “With three locations now, we’re able to offer more direct support to individuals and families seeking migration opportunities and build on our mission to serve the diverse and dynamic communities in Perth.”

Visa Empire’s expansion into Western Australia is part of the company’s broader strategy to meet growing demand for migration services across the country and internationally. By opening new offices in areas with rapidly expanding multicultural populations, Visa Empire is able to provide even more accessible services to migrants in search of permanent and skilled visa solutions.

Supporting Migration Pathways and Local Workforce Needs

As part of its expansion, Visa Empire continues to support Australia’s workforce needs through specialized services that help employers access skilled migrants. This effort is particularly timely as the country faces critical workforce shortages in industries like logistics.

“We’re proud to assist employers in Western Australia, particularly in addressing labor shortages,” added Mandeep Dhillon, Co-Founder of Visa Empire. “Our Labor Agreement services are an essential tool for employers looking to fill key positions and ensure compliance with migration laws while offering skilled workers opportunities in Australia.”

About Visa Empire

Visa Empire is a leading international migration consultancy, providing ethical and human-centered migration services across Australia, India, and Vietnam. The company specializes in helping individuals, families, and businesses navigate the complex migration process with personalized support and expert guidance.

