Visionstate Secures $300,000 Convertible Debenture Financing to Accelerate Growth in Smart Facility Management

Edmonton, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – November 5, 2025) – Visionstate Corp. (TSXV: VIS) (“Visionstate” or the “Company”), a leader in smart facility management, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a $300,000 convertible debenture agreement with one of its longstanding and supportive shareholders. The financing will provide additional capital to accelerate Visionstate’s global expansion and further advance the Company’s growing portfolio of smart facility management technologies.

The debenture is convertible at $0.05 per share, representing a significant premium to the current market price. This structure reflects both strong shareholder confidence in Visionstate’s strategic direction and expectations for future value creation as the Company continues to scale.

“This financing underscores the confidence our investors have in Visionstate’s vision and execution,” said John Putters, CEO of Visionstate Corp. “The facility management sector is undergoing a rapid digital transformation, and Visionstate is ideally positioned to lead that change. Our technologies are driving efficiency, compliance, and sustainability – all of which are becoming essential standards in the modern built environment.”

Across North America, digital transformation in facility management is accelerating, driven by demand for accountability, real-time data, and sustainability. Legislation such as Ontario’s Bill 190, which mandates cleaning time displays in public washrooms, reflects the growing importance of digital tools like Visionstate’s WANDA, WANDALITE and MIRA in ensuring compliance and transparency.

Visionstate’s flagship WANDA platform was well ahead of its time when first introduced, pioneering the use of IoT and data analytics in facility management long before the industry fully recognized their value. Today, as the market rapidly embraces digital solutions, Visionstate is well positioned to capitalize on this long-anticipated shift.

“We are deeply appreciative of the patience and support our shareholders have shown as the market caught up to our vision,” added Putters. “That commitment has allowed us to continue building the foundation for sustainable, scalable growth in an industry that is now evolving faster than ever.”

With this new capital, Visionstate is positioned to leverage its first-mover advantage and capture market share in the growing global shift toward intelligent facility management. The Company’s SaaS-based model provides strong recurring revenue potential, while its expanding suite of products – including MIRA for inspections and TidyLogic AI for intelligent resource planning – offers high scalability and cross-sector applicability, setting the stage for long-term shareholder returns as adoption accelerates.

About Visionstate Corp.

Visionstate Corp. (TSXV: VIS) is a growth-oriented company that invests in the research and development of promising new technology in the realm of the Internet of Things, big data and analytics, and sustainability. Visionstate IoT Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Visionstate Corp. Through Visionstate IoT Inc., it helps businesses improve operational efficiencies, reduce costs, and elevate customer satisfaction with its state-of-the-art devices that track and monitor guest activities and requests. The footprint of its WANDA™ smart device now extends to hospitals, airports, shopping centres, and other public facilities across and beyond North America. Through building up a collection of synergistic technologies, Visionstate Corp. will continue to innovate, reduce environmental impact, and transform consumer experiences.

For more information: https://www.visionstate.com/

Issued on behalf of the Board of Directors,

“John A. Putters”

Visionstate Corp.

