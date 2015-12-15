Vocodia Holdings Corp. Launches AI-Driven MVA Lead Generation Campaign in Partnership with Tort-X and Scale Agile Solutions

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vocodia Holdings Corp. (OTC: VHAI) (“Vocodia” or the “Company”), a pioneer in AI-driven customer engagement and innovative technology solutions, today announced the initiation of a Motor Vehicle Accident (MVA) Lead and Call Generation Campaign in strategic partnership with Tort-X, a leading legal marketing technology firm, and Scale Agile Solutions (SAS), whose assets Vocodia is set to acquire under a recently extended Letter of Intent. This campaign represents a significant step in Vocodia’s expansion into the legal sector, leveraging SAS’s advanced AI capabilities to generate high-quality signed retainers for personal injury cases.

The campaign, where Tort-X acts as the buyer and SAS as the seller, focuses on delivering leads that meet stringent qualification criteria to ensure they are actionable and valuable for law firms seeking MVA clients. “This collaboration underscores our commitment to redefining efficiency in high-growth industries like legal services,” said Brian Podolak, CEO of Vocodia Holdings Corp. “By integrating SAS’s technology and client-focused AI solutions with Tort-X’s expertise in personal injury lead management, we are positioned to drive meaningful innovation and value for our stakeholders.”

Key details of the MVA Qualification Criteria include:

The accident must have occurred within the past 30 days.

Treatment must have been received within 14 days of the incident.

The driver must not be at fault, with no moving violations or prior injury settlements.

No current attorney representation or intent to retain one elsewhere.

Insurance coverage for at least one party, including defendant liability, uninsured/underinsured motorist (UI/UIM) for hit-and-run cases, or driver policies in “No Pay No Play” states such as AK, CA, IN, IA, KS, LA, MI, MO, NJ, ND, and OR.

The product centers on signed retainers, which become billable after a 14-day replacement window, allowing for quality assurance and adjustments. This structure aligns with industry best practices in lead generation, where AI tools like those from SAS enhance targeting and conversion rates, potentially yielding 40–50% efficiency gains as projected in the acquisition announcement.

SAS will handle lead generation and provide the underlying AI technology, drawing from its portfolio that includes platforms like ConnexUS Ai for intelligent automation. To facilitate setup, Tort-X will supply posting instructions, hours of operation, and a Direct Inward Dialing (DID) phone number for call routing. Once these elements are in place, testing will commence, followed by scaling to meet demand in the competitive MVA litigation market.

Net payouts to marketing partners, disbursed post the 14-day period, vary by state to reflect local legal environments, insurance regulations, and average settlement values. This tiered approach incentivizes broad geographic coverage across 25 states, optimizing for case viability and revenue potential.

Cheddi Rai, CEO of SAS, commented, “Our AI-driven solutions are ideally suited for dynamic sectors like legal lead generation. Partnering with Vocodia and Tort-X allows us to deploy our technology at scale, creating real-world impact for clients in personal injury law.” The campaign’s geographic focus includes states such as AL, AZ, CA, CO, CT, FL, GA, IL, IA, MA, MN, MO, NE, NV, NH, NM, NY, NC, OH, OK, OR, SC, TN, TX, and UT, targeting areas with high MVA incidence and robust insurance frameworks.

This initiative builds directly on the October 17, 2025, non-binding Revised Letter of Intent between Vocodia and SAS, valued at approximately $10.5 million based on SAS’s $697,000 annual recurring revenue, $1.5 million pipeline, and key client contracts. Under the terms, SAS stakeholders will receive a 45% equity stake in Vocodia via Preferred Stock, with protections including anti-dilution and senior liquidation preferences. The acquisition excludes Connexus Ai Inc., which remains privately held, and positions SAS as an independent division within Vocodia for at least one-year post-closing.

The transaction is subject to due diligence, definitive agreements, and regulatory approvals, with an extended 90-day exclusivity period. Vocodia has secured an Equity Line of Credit to support this and other growth initiatives.

In the broader context, MVA lead generation is a critical component of the personal injury legal industry, where timely, qualified leads can significantly impact case acquisition and settlement outcomes. AI integration, as in this campaign, addresses challenges like lead quality and conversion efficiency, with studies indicating substantial cost savings and improved ROI for law firms. Tort-X, with over a decade of experience in managed services for mass torts and personal injury claims, brings specialized trafficking and guidance to the partnership.

Forward-looking statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the anticipated benefits of the campaign and acquisition, including efficiency gains and market expansion. Actual results may differ due to factors such as regulatory hurdles, market conditions, and integration challenges. Vocodia undertakes no obligation to update these statements.

