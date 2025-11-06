Winvest Group Announces Strategic Partnership with Greater Bay Area RWA Incubator; Southeast Asia Headquarters to Be Established in Malaysia

Reno, NV, Nov 6, 2025 – (ACN Newswire) – Winvest Group (OTCQB: WNLV), a U.S.-listed investment holding company with portfolios spanning media, entertainment, and technology, today announced a strategic partnership with the Greater Bay Area RWA Incubator. This collaboration is designed to advance the real-world asset (RWA) ecosystem across Southeast Asia, with the establishment of a regional headquarters in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

This partnership represents a significant step in Winvest Group’s global strategy, reinforcing its focus on developing a sustainable digital asset infrastructure. It provides investors with potential access to an emerging market within the digital finance sector, subject to market conditions and regulatory approvals.

The Greater Bay Area RWA Incubator, initiated by Hong Kong-based Hung Ming Capital in collaboration with The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, unites a consortium including Yingke Law Firm, ADD LABS, Crypto Cat Club, and Nuts Capital. Leveraging expertise in asset tokenization, regulatory frameworks, and project incubation, the incubator has established itself as a leading innovation hub for RWA development in the Greater China region. Harmon Venture, founded in 2017, co-launched the incubator with an advisory group, targeting the support of up to 1,000 companies and overseeing projects with an aggregate value of approximately 500 million.

Through this alliance, Winvest Group gains access to a curated pipeline of RWA initiatives and a network of regulatory, legal, and technical resources, enhancing its ability to pursue scalable investment opportunities across Asia. The RWA business development framework integrates advanced training programs, structured incubation processes, corporate establishment strategies, and fund linkage mechanisms to foster a self-sustaining ecosystem. This framework is executed through two specialized tracks: the RWA Project Incubation Development Path, which emphasizes strategic leadership appointments and regional branch deployments, and the RWA Course System Development Path, which deploys a sophisticated curriculum of offline training modules to build industry expertise.

The selection of Kuala Lumpur as the regional hub reflects Winvest Group’s strategic outlook on Southeast Asia’s growth potential. Malaysia’s emergence as a fintech and blockchain center, supported by progressive regulations and government initiatives, positions it as an ideal base for scaling operations across ASEAN markets, including Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, and Vietnam, pending successful execution.

Jeffrey Wong, President of Winvest Group Ltd., commented: “Our approach centers on creating long-term value through collaborative ecosystems. This partnership with the Greater Bay Area RWA Incubator positions us to contribute to the evolving RWA landscape in Southeast Asia, focusing on infrastructure and governance development.”

Beyond strengthening the RWA ecosystem, this collaboration also lays the foundation for share tokenization initiatives and future Launchrr platform development foundation.

The partnership’s initial phase will explore strategic collaboration to enhance the RWA ecosystem, with potential project developments targeted within the next 12 months, subject to due diligence and market conditions. This initiative supports Winvest Group’s goal of bridging emerging markets with global investment flows, supported by the RWA Special Fund initiated by the Greater Bay Area RWA Incubator.

About Winvest Group Ltd.

Winvest Group Ltd. (OTCQB: WNLV) is a U.S.-based public company focused on strategic investments, media, entertainment, and technology-driven initiatives. The company aims to deliver shareholder value by engaging in high-potential sectors across global markets.

For Media Inquiries

Winvest Group Limited

50 West Liberty Street, Suite 880, Reno NV 89501

Phone: 775-996-0288

https://www.winvestgroup.co/

Copyright 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com