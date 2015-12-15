Ynvisible Reports Commercial Momentum and Expanding Market Engagements in 2025/2026

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – November 18, 2025) – Ynvisible Interactive Inc. (TSXV: YNV) (FSE: 1XNA) (OTCQB: YNVYF) (the “Company” or “Ynvisible”), a leading provider of ultra-low power printed e-paper display solutions, is pleased to provide an update on its commercial activities and market engagement for 2025. The Company continues to accelerate global traction, with clear indicators of growing adoption of its printed e-paper technology across multiple industries.

Highlights

65 companies are actively testing Ynvisible’s technology.

Ynvisible sales & marketing efforts in 2025 generated more than 600 customer leads.

Ynvisible is currently managing 43 quotations with active customers, representing a potential of over 15 million units of e-paper displays and about CAD$30 million in quoted value.

12 quotations were converted into confirmed orders in 2025, totaling more than 55,000 units of e-paper-based products and about CAD$800K in revenue.

Market Engagement

In 2025, 65 companies have purchased Ynvisible’s technology evaluation kits and are actively testing Ynvisible’s e-paper displays, a strong indicator of growing confidence in its solutions. Market engagement remains robust, with Ynvisible’s sales & marketing efforts generating to date 395 inbound leads and 232 outbound leads, including 90 generated through tradeshows in Europe and the US. Globally, Europe accounts for approximately 50% of all leads, while North America represents 30%, confirming Ynvisible’s strong positioning in these key markets. Interest in Ynvisible’s e-paper solutions and products is further reflected in 241 datasheet downloads during 2025, showing that potential customers are actively seeking technical details.

Commercial Momentum

Ynvisible is currently managing 43 active quotations, representing a steady-state recurring potential of approximately 15 million units of e-paper displays, equivalent to a total quoted value of about CAD$30 million, plus about CAD$2 million in associated services. From these, 12 quotations have already been converted into confirmed orders, resulting in the sale of 56,800 units, worth approximately CAD$800K, along with CAD$200K in services. In 2026, these numbers are expected to significantly increase, as a result of planned product launches by Ynvisible customers.

These figures underscore not only growing interest but also tangible progress toward technology commercialization. The diversity of leads and confirmed orders show that Ynvisible’s printed e-paper solutions are resonating globally, particularly in Europe and North America.

Looking Ahead

Ynvisible remains focused on converting strong interest into long-term partnerships and scaling production to meet demand. With a robust pipeline and expanding market awareness, the Company is well-positioned for sustained growth.

“The market traction we are seeing in 2025 validates our strategy and the unique value of Ynvisible’s printed e-paper technology. We are excited to build on this momentum and deliver scalable solutions to meet global demand.” said Ramin Heydarpour, Ynvisible’s CEO and Chairman.

Meet Ynvisible at CES 2026, January 6 – 9 in Las Vegas, where we will showcase our latest printed e-paper innovations and customer-driven applications in healthcare, logistics, and smart signage. Visit us at Booth #8168 and experience interactive prototypes and new product integrations.

Webinar

If you want to learn more about Ynvisible, you can watch Ynvisible’s latest webinar “Conversation with the Leadership: The Origins and Future of Ynvisible“, with Inês Henriques (Co-Founder, Director and Executive VP) and Ramin Heydarpour (CEO and Chairman) here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2-w4msBjBH4.

Stock Options and Restricted Share Units

The Company has granted stock options (“Options”) to certain directors and officers of the Company to acquire an aggregate of 900,000 common shares in the capital of the Company, pursuant to the Company’s omnibus equity incentive compensation plan (the “Plan”). The Options are each convertible into one common share at an exercise price of $0.20 until November 18, 2030. Under the Plan, the 900,000 Options are subject to vesting provisions and 1/4 shall vest on November 18, 2025 (the “Option Grant Date”), 1/4 on the date that is four months from the Option Grant Date, 1/4 on the date that is eight months from the Option Grant Date and the final 1/4 on the date that is 12 months from the Option Grant Date. An additional 50,000 Options (the “IR Options”) were granted to a provider of investor relations services. The IR Options are each convertible into one common share at an exercise price of $0.20 until November 18, 2030. In accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, the IR Options vest 1/4 on the date that is three months from the Option Grant Date, 1/4 on the date that is six months from the Option Grant Date, 1/4 on the date that is nine months from the Option Grant Date, and the final 1/4 on the date that is 12 months from the Option Grant Date.

In addition, an aggregate of 850,000 restricted share units (“RSUs”) were awarded, subject to the terms and conditions of the Company’s Plan, to certain directors of the Company, effective November 18, 2025 (the “RSU Grant Date”). The RSUs will vest one year from the RSU Grant Date.

About Ynvisible

Ynvisible is disrupting the low-cost and ultra-low power display industry thanks to the latest advantages in sustainable electronics and roll-to-roll printing production. Ynvisible’s printed e-paper displays are ideal for low-power and cost-sensitive applications, such as digital signage, smart monitoring labels for supply chain and logistics, visual indicators for medical and diagnostics, or retail labels and signage. Ynvisible has experience, know-how, and intellectual property in electrochromic materials, inks, and systems, and offers a mix of services, technology and products to brand owners developing smart objects and IoT products. Additional information on Ynvisible is available at www.ynvisible.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

