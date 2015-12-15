Acquia Releases Next Generation SaaS CMS with Built-In AI Agents

New agents automate content creation, optimization, and governance, establishing brands as the authoritative source for AI answer engines.

BOSTON, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Acquia today announced the availability of three new, powerful AI agents for Acquia Source, its next-generation, AI-powered SaaS CMS. Marketing teams today struggle to create, optimize, and govern high-impact content at the scale required to drive conversions. Following the successful initial availability of Acquia Source in July, these new agents solve this challenge by fundamentally changing how digital creators work.

With CMOs ranking budget constraints as their #1 challenge, the total cost of ownership (TCO) of maintaining complex, patched-together systems has become unsustainable. Marketers have been forced to choose between these costly systems or clunky monoliths that limit flexibility.

This has left marketers paralyzed by a content bottleneck, often forcing a heavy dependency on IT. Now, the dawn of generative AI introduces a new threat: a flood of unstructured, un-governed content that is invisible to AI answer engines and a compliance nightmare. Organizations need to empower their entire team to curate, distribute, and measure content—regardless of skill level.

“AI and modern SaaS architectures are reshaping how organizations manage and scale digital content experiences,” said James McCormick, Senior Research Director at IDC. “We’re seeing the CMS evolve from a publishing tool into a dynamic system of intelligence, one that unites marketing, product, and development teams around real-time content generation, optimization, and governance.”

Acquia Source, proudly powered by Drupal, shatters this paradigm and meets the demands of the AI-powered digital team without the tradeoffs. It’s not just an AI co-pilot; it’s a built-in team of experts. The new agents embed expertise directly into the workflow:

Source Site Builder Agent: Go from a creative brief to a live, multi-page campaign site in a single afternoon. Users tell the agent what they want to build, and it does the hard work, moving from prompt to profit fast.

AI Writing Assistant Agent (Limited Availability or in Beta): Automatically generates content optimized for both traditional search engines (SEO) and the new AI answer engines ( a practice known as Answer Engine Optimization, or AEO ), ensuring every opportunity is converted.

AI Web Governance Agent: Lets users scan and remediate accessibility and content policy issues, ensuring the entire team can create content without risking brand inconsistency or legal non-compliance.

Acquia Source is the first to combine the power of AI-powered creation with the enterprise-grade governance, security, and content modeling required to run a business. It establishes a “single source of truth” that makes your brand the definitive answer for LLMs and chatbots.

Built on Drupal, the most secure and scalable Open Source CMS, Acquia Source is a fully managed SaaS platform. Acquia handles all hosting, scaling, security, and platform updates, eliminating maintenance overhead and dramatically reducing TCO. This frees development teams to focus on building innovative, customer-facing features instead of managing infrastructure.

“It’s refreshing to finally use a platform that doesn’t bog us down with backend management. With Acquia Source handling updates, I’m confident we’ll save time and cut operational costs dramatically going forward,” said Katrina Opiola, ISS Marketing Manager for Conagra, one of the world’s largest consumer packaged goods companies.

About Acquia Acquia empowers the world’s most ambitious brands to create digital experiences that matter. With Acquia Source, Acquia is redefining the digital experience platform for the AI era, helping marketers go from prompt to profit and become the authoritative answer for their customers.

