ASAPP Achieves AWS Agentic AI Specialization

Designation Validates ASAPP’s Expertise in Building Production-Ready Agentic AI Systems that Transform Contact Centers into Value Drivers

NEW YORK, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ASAPP , the leading provider of AI-powered contact center software, today announced that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Agentic AI Specialization, a new category launched within the AWS AI Competency. This specialization recognizes ASAPP as an AWS Partner that enables customers to deploy smart, self-operating AI systems that can think, plan, and work independently to execute complex business processes.

The AWS AI Specialization in Agentic AI distinguishes ASAPP as an AWS Partner with proven expertise in building and deploying production-ready autonomous AI systems that reason, plan, collaborate, utilize tools, execute tasks, and continuously improve.

ASAPP excels at integrating with leading frameworks, enabling customers to move beyond AI experimentation and deploy autonomous systems that automate customer conversations, integrate with existing systems, and deliver measurable cost savings and efficiency gains.

“Achieving the AWS Agentic AI Specialization underscores the measurable impact our solutions deliver for enterprise contact centers,” said Priya Vijayarajendran, CEO of ASAPP. “We’re committed to helping customers solve the toughest challenges they face in customer service, and we’re honored to deepen our collaboration with AWS as we continue to reimagine customer experience delivery for the agentic enterprise.”

ASAPP’s GenerativeAgent® autonomously handles complex, multi-turn customer conversations across voice and chat with enterprise-grade performance, safety, and control. By automating interactions previously too complex for AI, GenerativeAgent helps enterprises deliver exceptional experiences at a lower cost to serve. Building on this, ASAPP recently introduced the Customer Experience Platform (CXP) , the enterprise platform for building and scaling the Agentic Enterprise. Powered by GenerativeAgent, the ASAPP CXP brings together AI automation, deep enterprise integrations, and human expertise to reimagine contact centers with personalized service that drives measurable efficiency across the entire customer journey.

This Specialization ensures customers can confidently select partners who demonstrate validated expertise in building and implementing enterprise-grade AI agents. These specialized partners help organizations deploy autonomous AI systems that can handle end-to-end business processes across diverse use cases, including enterprise knowledge operations, intelligent process automation, autonomous customer operations, financial operations automation, and supply chain optimization. This expansion of the AWS AI Specialization now includes partners that demonstrate advanced capabilities delivering enterprise-ready generative AI and agentic AI systems to customers.

About ASAPP

ASAPP is an artificial intelligence solution provider committed to solving the toughest problems in customer service. Its AI-native Customer Experience Platform , powered by GenerativeAgent® integrates with existing systems and uses generative, personalized interaction to bring radical efficiency to every customer workflow. Because we automate what was previously impossible to automate, our AI-native® solutions deliver more than efficiency gains. They redefine the role of AI in the contact center and lay the groundwork for businesses to reimagine their customer experience delivery for the agentic enterprise. Leading enterprises rely on ASAPP’s generative and agentic AI solutions to dramatically expand contact center capacity and transform their contact centers from cost centers into value drivers. To learn more about ASAPP, visit www.asapp.com .