Assembly Software Highlights 2025 Milestones as NeosAI Achieves Year-Over-Year Adoption Growth

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Assembly Software, a leading provider of AI-powered legal technology and cloud-based solutions, today shared 2025 milestones that highlight rapid growth in NeosAI adoption and usage, continued investment in the Neos platform, and industry recognition reflecting customer confidence.

“2025 has been a year of transformation and growth for Assembly and Neos. We have seen the platform evolve into an AI-driven powerhouse that helps legal teams work smarter, gain insights faster, reduce manual tasks, and manage cases with clarity and confidence,” said Daniel Farrar, CEO of Assembly Software.

In 2025, NeosAI delivered measurable momentum and impact, including:

More than 500,000 hours saved through NeosAI-enabled work

through NeosAI-enabled work NeosAI adoption more than quadrupled year over year ( +350% )

year over year ( ) Monthly transaction volume increased 765% year over year

Share of both Neos users and firms using NeosAI increased over 200% year over year

High-engagement usage deepened, with power users up more than sixfold (+531%) and power-usage firms up nearly fourfold (+291%)

These results reflect accelerating customer adoption and deeper engagement with NeosAI across firms of all sizes, reinforcing its role as a trusted part of daily legal operations. Together, the gains in adoption, usage, and power engagement point to durable momentum heading into 2026.

NeosAI Gains Momentum in Daily Legal Operations

NeosAI, recognized by Microsoft as a best-in-class example of AI, is used as a trusted part of daily legal operations. NeosAI helps firms reduce manual work, speed time to insight, and support more consistent execution across matters.

“NeosAI is built to be useful from the first day and embedded directly into case workflows,” said McKay Ferrell, Chief Product Officer at Assembly Software. “The growth we saw in 2025 reflects increasing trust in legal AI and clear demand for technology that helps teams move faster with confidence. In 2026, we will continue strengthening both Neos and NeosAI so firms can operate more predictively, more intuitively, and more productively.”

Redefining Technology in Legal Tech, Beyond AI

While AI was a major catalyst in 2025, Assembly continued to invest in the core Neos platform to help firms run the full lifecycle of legal work, supporting workflows, automation, usability, and the operational foundation firms rely on every day.

“Our focus isn’t ‘AI at all costs.’ It’s outcomes,” Farrar added. “We’re investing in the full Neos experience, including modern case management, practical automation, and AI that fits naturally into how legal teams actually work.”

A Recognized Leader, Built with Customer Confidence

In addition to strong customer adoption, Assembly Neos earned multiple industry recognitions, including 2025 LegalTech Generative AI Solution of the Year (NeosAI) and continued recognition as a leader in Legal Case Management on G2 since 2023. Additional honors include TrustRadius Buyer’s Choice, TrustRadius Top Rated, the SaaS-ie for Best Legal Case Management, and the Pinnacle Award for AI in Legal Services.

“These awards reflect not just our teams’ innovation, but the confidence and insight of the customers who guide us every day to shape the platform’s functionality,” said Farrar. “We’re grateful for that partnership, and we take seriously the responsibility that comes with being a platform firms rely on.”

Customer Perspective

“Neos has completely transformed the way our New York Workers’ Compensation and Employment Law firm operates by streamlining case management, improving collaboration, and enhancing the client experience. Their willingness to push the boundaries of AI in legal tech sets them apart, and it’s clear they’re building for the future of law. By embracing a platform like Neos, we’ve positioned ourselves to deliver faster, smarter, and more responsive service to our clients.”

– Boris Masheyev, Founding Partner, WRKRS Law Firm (via G2)

What’s Ahead in 2026

Looking ahead, Assembly will continue pushing the boundaries of what is possible for law firms as their requirements continue to evolve. The company’s roadmap includes continued investment in the Neos platform and expanded innovation in NeosAI, with a focus on reducing manual work and helping teams focus on what matters most, serving clients and delivering exceptional results.

About Neos

Neos is Assembly Software’s cloud-based legal case management platform that helps law firms manage matters, workflows, and collaboration in one system.

About NeosAI

NeosAI is legal AI embedded in Neos, designed to help firms reduce manual tasks and accelerate time to insight inside everyday case workflows.

About Assembly Software

Assembly Software is a visionary technology company dedicated to revolutionizing the legal industry. It blends decades of history and industry experience with next-generation, customer-focused innovation, bringing together two of the legal profession’s pioneering case management brands, Needles and Trialworks, both of which have contributed to Neos, Assembly’s reimagined cloud-based solution. With its premier case management solution, Neos, and the game-changing NeosAI, Assembly Software empowers law firms to exceed expectations and maximize their potential through innovative software solutions.

Learn more at https://www.assemblysoftware.com/

