AvidXchange Empowers ERP Partners with Accounts Payable as a Service

Embedded solution enables ERP platforms to deliver AP and payments to customers with a seamless, in-platform experience

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AvidXchange, a leading provider in accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for mid-market businesses and their suppliers, today formally announced Accounts Payable as a Service, enabling ERP providers to deliver a fully integrated AP and payments experience that lets customers manage the entire process without leaving their ERP platform.

Powered by AI-enhanced automation and backed by decades of AP expertise, AvidXchange connects customers instantly to its established payments ecosystem of more than 1.3 million suppliers – reducing setup time, accelerating supplier adoption, and driving scalable automation in a way no other provider in the AP automation space can match.

Building on AvidXchange’s proven automation platform, AP as a Service offers additional benefits for ERP partners and their customers:

Frictionless Customer Experience : Embedded onboarding, support, and payment activation deliver a faster, more intuitive go-live experience for customers.

: Embedded onboarding, support, and payment activation deliver a faster, more intuitive go-live experience for customers. Seamless Integration: Flexible APIs and prebuilt modules embed invoice and payment workflows directly within ERP platforms, ensuring a natural fit and consistent user experience.

Flexible APIs and prebuilt modules embed invoice and payment workflows directly within ERP platforms, ensuring a natural fit and consistent user experience. Centralized System of Record: By keeping workflows and data within the ERP interface, customers maintain their ERP as the single source of truth for AP and payments.

By keeping workflows and data within the ERP interface, customers maintain their ERP as the single source of truth for AP and payments. Built for Developers: Plug-and-play developer APIs and prebuilt UI components simplify integration, enabling ERP developers to embed AP and payments quickly and confidently.

“Our goal is to make it effortless for ERP providers to give their customers the same best-in-class AP experience AvidXchange has delivered for 25 years, without the complexity of building it themselves,” said Doug Anderson, Chief Product Officer of AvidXchange.

With AvidXchange’s AP as a Service model, ERP customers can activate payments directly within their platform through digital onboarding, reducing IT effort and going live in days instead of weeks.

“AvidXchange continues to raise the bar for AP automation, and we’ve been thrilled to partner with them to embed their technology within our ERP platform for the benefit of our shared clients,” said Eric Walsh, Executive Managing Director for North America, MRI Software. “Their embedded approach creates an intuitive experience that helps our clients work smarter and more efficiently.”

AvidXchange’s AP as a Service is already embedded within leading ERPs including M3 and CINC Systems, supporting finance teams with invoice and payment automation. These partnerships illustrate how embedded solutions have evolved from optional add-ons into strategic differentiators that help ERPs stay competitive and deliver more value to their customers.

To learn more about Accounts Payable as a Service visit: https://www.avidxchange.com/solutions/accounts-payable-as-a-service/

About AvidXchange®

AvidXchange is a leading provider in accounts payable (AP) automation, offering intelligent AP software and payment solutions specifically designed for mid-market businesses and their suppliers. With 25 years of industry experience, AvidXchange modernizes the way businesses manage their expenses and payments by offering AI-enhanced software coupled with support from experts. Empowering over 8,500 growth-driven businesses, AvidXchange increases efficiency, control, and visibility in financial operations and has securely processed payments to more than 1.3 million suppliers through its proprietary payment network over the past five years. For more information, visit avidxchange.com .