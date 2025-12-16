AWM Wraps Up 2025 with Multiple Surf Venue Grand Openings

SOLANA BEACH, CA, Dec 16, 2025 – (ACN Newswire) – American Wave Machines, the surf technology company behind PerfectSwell® Surf Venues worldwide, concludes banner year with two grand openings and expansion into new markets.

Sao Paulo Surf Club

São Paulo Surf Club

Key Year End Highlights:

“This year’s results reflect a herculean effort from the team on improving efficiency, product delivery and commissioning. Finishing with two grand openings in one month is perhaps our most notable achievement. With PerfectSwell® Zion well underway and a third pool starting up in Brazil, 2026 will be just as memorable.” – CEO Bruce McFarland

“The wave quality achievements made this year have exceeded the expectations set forth by the engineering team at the beginning of this year. With more developments in store, we are excited to continue being the wave surfers want and add even more to the playlist in 2026.” – Director of Engineering Miquel Lazaro

About American Wave Machines

American Wave Machines, Inc. is the inventor and developer of PerfectSwell® Surf Technology. AWM’s technology powers world class surf facilities and destinations backed by proven financials, extensive data capture, and stoked surfers. PerfectSwell® is the only sequence based, pneumatic surf technology on the market. Protected by over 50 patents worldwide, PerfectSwell® Split Peaks, Peeling Waves, Air Sections, and Wedge Barrels are all covered by AWM’s robust patent portfolio.

Contact:
Jenna Timinsky
info@americanwavemachines.com

SOURCE: American Wave Machines, Inc.

