B2BROKER Releases B2CORE Updates, Strengthening Its All-in-One CRM Ecosystem

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — B2BROKER announces a major update to its flagship back-office and CRM system B2CORE, introducing a series of enhancements across Web, iOS, and Android. The release strengthens operational efficiency for brokers and enhances the trading experience for end users by modernising the interface, streamlining navigation, and adding new functionality across all platforms.

Web: New user experience on the main page

The latest B2CORE Web V20 update focuses on developing user operations through a sharper interface and navigation. These enhancements are expected to reduce operational load on support teams and provide brokers with cleaner data visibility for day-to-day decision-making.

Key updates from Dashboard include:

User portfolio allocation with currency balances

Display of active trading accounts on the main screen and direct one-click access to trading

Ability to switch between Trading Accounts, Wallets, and All to see exactly where funds are allocated

Indicators for available financial operations activity

Adjusted layout for mobile-friendly usage

iOS: Multilingual Interface and new features

On mobile, B2CORE iOS 1.30 improves accessibility, adding new functions and 35 interface languages managed through Weblate. For brokers, this supports smoother mobile onboarding and helps reduce support load. Other updates include:

Redesigned the finance-operations flow with clearer display of wallets, payment methods, fees, and net amounts

Fully updated trading accounts interface with a revised UI

The addition of the Bonuses feature enables brokers to run incentive programmes directly within the app to grow trading volumes and user engagement.

“This quarter’s updates are about our long-term approach: B2CORE is not just a CRM but the operational foundation of our clients’ businesses. Our goal is to continuously improve the functionalities across all platforms, providing a unified back-office environment that supports brokers in a competitive global market,” says John Murillo, Chief Business Officer at B2BROKER.

Android: First Google Play release and improved UI

The launch of B2CORE Android 2.8 marks its first appearance on Google Play, providing a new distribution channel for brokers.

The release aligns with Google’s standards and introduces a refreshed UI and updated widgets, ensuring smoother mobile workflows for traders.

In addition, both the Android and iOS apps now include a native feedback module, allowing users to submit comments and report their experience directly through the interface.

The strategy behind the update cycle is to ensure that B2CORE continues evolving as a consistent ecosystem that covers every aspect of a broker’s business.

About B2CORE

B2CORE is the flagship SaaS product developed by B2BROKER. It is an all-in-one CRM and back office for brokers, exchanges, and financial institutions. Along with onboarding tools, KYC, multi-currency wallets and risk management, B2CORE provides access to MT4, MT5, cTrader, as well as B2BROKER’s in-house B2TRADER Spot & CFD platform. Payment Service Provider (PSP) integrations, liquidity provider support, AI analytics, and automation tools help brokers stay competitive in a rapidly changing financial market.

