Catching ‘Satanic Predators,’ Protecting Kids: OSINT Industries Supports NSW Police in Strike Force Constantine Investigation

SYDNEY, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OSINT Industries is proud to announce its assistance to the NSW Police Force’s Strike Force Constantine – leading to the arrest of major figures in an alleged ‘satanic’ pedophile ring.

Strike Force Constantine: Inside the Investigation

Strike Force Constantine was established by the State Crime Command’s Child Exploitation Internet Unit (CEIU) to investigate the online distribution of child sexual abuse involving ritualistic or satanic themes. These crimes are on the rise; OSINT Industries has already supported investigations into similar occult-styled child sextortion rings, such as 764 and the Order of Nine Angles.

This time, Senior OSINT Specialist Yoni C. gave training to NSW Police’s Sex Crimes Squad and the Tasmania Police – training that has repeatedly produced real-world outcomes. During one course, two live unsolved cases provided by investigators were solved on the spot; leading to the identification and arrest of a Russian predator exploiting his own daughter. Yoni also played a key role in identifying Landon Germanotta-Mills, the alleged ringleader of the ‘satanic pedophile network’ Strike Force Constantine shattered.

“When law enforcement have the right tools and the right training, the impact is immediate,” said Yoni. “The New South Wales Police Force is showing that OSINT saves lives, and it’s a privilege to stand with them.”

This harrowing case is an example of the kind of crime modern police must fight online, covert and deeply dangerous. Yet with the skills and expertise OSINT Industries provides, law enforcement are well-equipped to win.

Statement from ICMEC Australia

“ICMEC Australia is committed to ensuring our law enforcement agencies have the tools they need to do their jobs as effectively as possible. We support and invest in policing by bringing high-quality trainers to Australia to strengthen officers’ capability both online and offline. We strongly commend the work of the New South Wales Police on this occasion and look forward to continuing to partner to lift national capability and keep children and communities safe,” Colm Gannon, CEO of ICMEC Australia.

“The tools we were taught were invaluable and will change the way we investigate and identify offenders, with direct and immediate impact on our cases,” said Detective Sergeant Natali Stojceski, Team leader of the Child Exploitation Internet Unit of New South Wales Police.

OSINT Industries Statement

“Our mandate is simple: ensure that law enforcement has every intelligence advantage possible when kids’ safety is on the line,” says Nathaniel Fried, CEO of OSINT Industries. “We’re honoured to support the police as they protect people and hold predators accountable.”

About OSINT Industries

OSINT Industries provides a proprietary software platform that supports online open-source intelligence investigations, alongside expert-led training programs delivered to agencies worldwide. So far, OSINT Industries has empowered over 5,000 law-enforcement departments, journalists, governments and nonprofits to conduct faster, smarter and more effective investigations.

About ICMEC Australia

ICMEC Australia works to create a world where technology cannot be used to harm children, by strengthening the professionals who detect, disrupt and prevent child sexual exploitation and abuse.

