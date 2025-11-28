China Chunlai Announces 2025 Annual Results

HONG KONG, Dec 1, 2025 – (ACN Newswire) – 28 November 2025, China Chunlai Education Group Co., Ltd. (“China Chunlai” or the “Company”, together with its subsidiaries and its consolidated affiliated entities, the “Group”, Stock Code: 1969) is pleased to announce the audited consolidated annual results of the Group for the year ended 31 August 2025 (the “Reporting Period”).

During the Reporting Period, the Group recorded a revenue of RMB1,790.6 million, representing an increase of 9.8% compared with the same period of last year; gross profit recorded RMB970.7 million, representing an increase of 1.6% compared with the same period of last year; profit recorded RMB835.5 million, representing an increase of 7.4% compared with the same period of last year; net profit margin recorded 46.7%.

Students Enrolled Increases Steadily Schools Achieves Strong Growth

The educational philosophies of the Group’s schools and well-developed curricula as well as its high graduate employment rates enable the Group to attract high-quality students who are seeking a pathway to satisfactory employment. For the 2024/2025 school year, the overall yield of five colleges that offer bachelor’s degree programmes (being Shangqiu University, Shangqiu University Kaifeng Campus, Anyang University, Anyang University Yuanyang Campus and Jingzhou College) was 96.9%.

For the 2024/2025 school year, the number of students enrolled increased by 6.4% from 103,301 in the prior school year to 109,952. Among which, Jiankang College had a total enrollment of 9,743, representing an increase of 43.2% compared with the same period of last year; Anyang University Yuanyang Campus had a total enrollment of 13,045, representing an increase of 20.9% compared with the same period of last year; Jingzhou College had a total enrollment of 19,357, representing an increase of 15.5% compared with the same period of last year; Shangqiu University had a total enrollment of 26,165, representing an increase of 4.5% compared with the same period of last year; Shangqiu University Kaifeng Campus had a total enrollment of 15,499, representing an increase of 2.2%.

Because of the steadily expansion of students enrolled, the revenue of Group’s schools increased during the period: Jiankang College recorded a revenue of RMB137.8 million, representing an increase of 42.5% compared with the same period of last year; Anyang University Yuanyang Campus recorded a revenue of RMB215.7 million, representing an increase of 21.7% compared with the same period of last year; Jingzhou College recorded a revenue of RMB341.3 million, representing an increase of 16.4% compared with the same period of last year; Shangqiu University recorded a revenue of RMB416.1 million, representing an increase of 8.3% compared with the same period of last year; Shangqiu University Kaifeng Campus recorded a revenue of RMB260.4 million, representing an increase of 4.2%.

Deepen the Integration of Industry and Education Cultivate Application-oriented Talent

The schools operated under the Group closely focus on the goal of application-oriented talent training, attach importance to, and actively carry out, the integration of industry and education, strengthen school-enterprise cooperation, explore “diversified talent training, innovative practical education system”, and form its own characteristics and highlights. The collaboration models include practice and training, joint transformation of research and development results, joint training of order classes, and joint construction of majors and laboratories, which have achieved good results.

AI Education + International Education Synergistically Drive High-Quality Development

The Group commits to advancing artificial intelligence (“AI”) education and applications and deploy the DeepSeek R1 model as a strategic initiative, which integrate the DeepSeek R1 Model into AI education platforms developed in collaboration with Beijing Gravity Link Technology Co., Ltd, to optimize student learning, enhance teacher instruction, and foster an environment and culture that positions schools at the forefront of educational technology.

In November 2024, Anyang University and Shangqiu University under the Group entered into sino-foreign school operation cooperation agreements with Elite Education Institute in Australia and Anyang University entered into a sino-foreign school operation cooperation agreement with Massey University in New Zealand to establish in-depth strategic cooperation relationships with such institutions to promote their mutual aim of diversification and internationalization of education.

The Board of China Chunlai Education Group Co., Ltd. said: “Since 2025, educational policies have improved and demand has been released, we have seized the opportunity by building an excellent team of teachers, increasing students’ recruitment efforts, developing diversified business, and have achieved the expected results. In addition, AI has a far-reaching impact on the education industry, and relevant policies continue to support. The Group continues to develop AI applications and further strengthens AI related business.

In the future, we expect to increase the capacity of the colleges progressively, continue to increase the total number of enrolled students, and hire teachers with a strong command of their respective subject areas who are open to innovative teaching methods and a caring heart toward students’ well-being, focus on teaching outcomes to achieve higher employment rates, thereby provide solid momentum for future sustainable development and strive to maximize shareholder profit.”

