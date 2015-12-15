Coder and GlobalLogic Partner to Accelerate AI Development in the Enterprise

Strategic alliance will empower enterprise development teams with secure, scalable infrastructure for AI-assisted software delivery

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Coder , the AI development infrastructure leading the transition to autonomous coding, and GlobalLogic, a Hitachi Group Company and leader in digital engineering, today announced a strategic partnership to bring agentic AI capabilities to enterprise development teams around the world.

Together, the two companies will help Global 2000 organizations modernize software delivery by enabling developers and AI agents to work side by side—securely, efficiently, and at scale. The partnership pairs GlobalLogic’s enterprise transformation expertise with Coder’s development environments, purpose-built for AI coding workflows.

“Agentic AI is changing the way software gets built,” said Vivek Daga, group vice president at GlobalLogic. “To realize its full potential, enterprises need more than just models — they need agile and modern infrastructure. Coder delivers the control and security platform that teams need, while preserving the flexibility that developers expect. We’re excited to partner with Coder to bring these capabilities to our clients.”

As AI agents evolve from simple coding assistants to autonomous systems executing complex workflows, enterprises face a critical challenge: how to unlock this transformative capability without losing visibility, control, or compliance. Coder addresses this by moving AI-powered development from unmanaged local environments into secure, self-hosted, and auditable cloud workspaces , enabling everything from human development, human-plus-coding assists, to autonomous builders that range from background coding agents to multi-agent orchestration at enterprise scale.

“For AI to deliver real value in software development, it needs to run in environments with access to real tools, real code, and real developers. It requires balancing security with productivity,” said Rob Whiteley, CEO of Coder. “This partnership is about enabling that shift incrementally—not in years, but right now. GlobalLogic brings the reach and expertise to help enterprises scale safely and quickly.”

The partnership will initially focus on GlobalLogic clients in regulated industries with high developer counts and hybrid cloud architectures, where security, compliance, and developer productivity are paramount. These organizations are already embracing AI, but require trusted infrastructure to unlock its potential.

This announcement follows Coder’s recent platform update , which introduced agent-aware controls and expanded enterprise support for AI-assisted workflows. Through this collaboration, Coder and GlobalLogic will help enterprises move beyond AI experimentation and into production-ready, auditable, and governed development.

About Coder

Coder is the AI development infrastructure company leading the future of autonomous coding. Coder helps teams build fast, stay secure, and scale with control by combining AI coding agents and human developers in one trusted workspace. Coder’s self-hosted development environment gives enterprises the power to govern, audit, and accelerate software development without trade-offs. Coder is trusted by thousands of development teams worldwide and has 108,000 GitHub stars across 180 open-source repositories. Learn more at coder.com and follow on X , LinkedIn , and GitHub .

About GlobalLogic

GlobalLogic , a Hitachi Group Company, is a leading digital engineering partner that helps the world’s most forward-thinking companies design and build innovative, AI-powered products, platforms, and digital experiences. Since 2000, we’ve been at the forefront of the digital revolution, now accelerating clients’ transitions into tomorrow’s AI-driven businesses by integrating experience design, complex engineering, AI, and data expertise. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, GlobalLogic is a Hitachi Group Company operating under Hitachi, Ltd . TSE: 6501), which contributes to a sustainable society with a higher quality of life by driving innovation through AI and technology as the Social Innovation Business.

