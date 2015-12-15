Coralogix Autonomous Agent Olly Now in General Availability

Delivers Real-time, Evidence-backed Data Analysis,

Surfacing Production Issues Before They Impact the Business

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Coralogix, a leading provider of modern observability solutions, today announced the commercial launch of Olly, the industry’s first autonomous observability agent that independently investigates and surfaces production issues in real time. Olly correlates telemetry data, runs analysis, and delivers clear, evidence-backed answers without requiring prompting.

Olly enters the market with a bold mission: to disrupt the saturated AI assistant market and redefine how people interact with data. Unlike an AI assistant that simply responds to commands and assists with minor tasks, Olly acts as a proactive intelligence layer that anticipates problems, adapts to context, and continually evolves with its users. It behaves like a true engineering teammate, deciding what to analyze, running the necessary queries, explaining every decision it makes, and offering next steps.

Olly removes the complexity of troubleshooting by autonomously identifying root causes, surfacing key signals, and detecting anomalies as they occur. It generates on-demand visualizations from live telemetry and provides precise, data-driven answers to questions like “What is frustrating my customers today?” During incidents, Olly pinpoints affected services, highlights critical bottlenecks, and recommends remediation steps, giving teams a dependable partner for seamless troubleshooting.

Traditional observability forces engineers to navigate countless dashboards and manually correlate logs, metrics, and traces, which often takes hours. Olly eliminates this problem by fully analyzing observability data points and correlating telemetry on its own, reducing investigation time from hours to minutes.

“Organizations are under tremendous pressure to deliver rapidly and at higher quality,” said Ariel Assaraf, CEO and Co-Founder, Coralogix. “Olly gives teams insights that weren’t possible before, turning telemetry data into clear, reliable answers so businesses can ship faster and operate with far greater confidence.”

Early customers are already seeing the impact.

“We were facing unpredictable latency spikes that disrupted our service, and manual troubleshooting just wasn’t cutting it,” said Michael Woodside, Director of DevOps, Pacvue. “Olly automatically analyzed two weeks of telemetry across our app, infrastructure, and databases—something that would’ve taken us days to do manually. It pinpointed CPU pressure on an RDS instance caused by an indirect dependency we hadn’t considered. After a quick resize, the latency issues disappeared. Thanks to Olly, we resolved the issue rapidly, improved performance, and delivered a better experience to our users.”

Coralogix is showcasing Olly this week at AWS re:Invent at Las Vegas’ Venetian Expo (Booth #1739), where the company has been named one of the AWS Marketplace Partners of the Year in recognition of exceptional performance and customer impact within the AWS ecosystem. Assaraf and Coralogix VP of AI Liran Hason will also host a session Wednesday on “AI-Native Era of Observability: How You Can Get Started Today (AIM220-S),” outlining the future of observability and demonstrating how Olly enables instant insights and autonomous investigations.

“Olly isn’t another assistant; it’s a new way of working,” said Liran Hason. “It brings the intelligence and context teams need to make rapid, high-impact decisions across engineering, product, and operations.”

About Coralogix

Coralogix is a modern observability platform that helps engineering and security teams gain full visibility into their systems at scale — without the high cost or complexity of legacy tools. With its unique Streama™ architecture and AI agent Olly, Coralogix powers the next generation of intelligent observability. Try Olly at ollyhq.com .

CONTACT: Media Contact: Mark Prindle Fusion PR mark.prindle@fusionpr.com