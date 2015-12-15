CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: Hugo Operations Leader Joins DesignRush Podcast to Discuss High-Trust Onboarding and Early Client Alignment

This release corrects and replaces the press release issued by Hugo on December 15, 2025, at 8:30 AM EST. The updated version reflects a corrected link and ensures accuracy across all referenced materials.

Chicago, Illinois–(Newsfile Corp. – December 24, 2025) – On the latest episode of the DesignRush Podcast, Lydia Hickman, Head of Pilots and New Initiatives at Hugo, breaks down the onboarding systems her teams use to establish trust early and secure what she calls the “right to lead” with new clients.

Lydia Hickman Joins Kia Johnson On The DesignRush Podcast

Drawing from more than 30 global launches, Hickman explains how deliberate questioning, frontloaded alignment, and culture-focused leadership prevent rework and accelerate delivery quality.

Hickman describes onboarding as the decisive window where teams prove whether they understand the client’s goals and can guide the relationship with confidence.

“Clients are not handing over trust on day one. They are watching how you work. We need to earn the right to lead, which comes from building credibility as we demonstrate that we get the client,” Hickman says.

In the episode, Hickman outlines the systems behind Hugo’s onboarding framework:

Use critical questions to prevent rework. Teams begin with more than ten targeted questions that surface contradictions, clarify expectations, and shape early decision-making.

Build modular playbooks that match context. Hugo adapts past learnings into flexible components rather than relying on recycled templates, allowing each workflow to align with the client’s actual priorities.

Run a one-week calibration sprint. Daily contact, Slack-based feedback loops, and shared escalation logs drive clarity. Hickman notes this sprint can lift early quality scores by up to 25 percent.

Lead by proposing solutions. Hickman stresses the importance of moving from task execution to recommendation, which signals readiness to own the outcome.

Design culture intentionally across global teams. Hugo creates structured moments for personal connection, giving distributed teams the trust needed to surface concerns quickly and collaborate effectively.

Use AI to accelerate onboarding and elevate roles. Simulation-based training and automated tools shorten onboarding timelines by about 20 percent and shift talent toward judgment-intensive work that requires human insight.

“Playbooks are made up of different elements, and they are quite modular. The work is in understanding what applies now, not what applied last time,” Hickman says.

The conversation highlights why onboarding has become a competitive edge for agencies and global delivery teams as AI-assisted workflows scale.

Watch the full episode on the DesignRush YouTube channel, or listen on Spotify.

About Hugo

Hugo Inc. is a next-generation business process outsourcing provider specializing in customer experience, sales outsourcing, and AI operations powered by exceptional global talent and innovative technology.

The company identifies and invests in underserved regions with outstanding talent potential worldwide. Founded with a mission to create meaningful opportunities while delivering exceptional service, Hugo partners with forward-thinking companies across North America and Europe to transform their customer experience operations.

Hugo has been recognized as the fastest-growing customer service BPO company by Clutch for two consecutive years.

About DesignRush

DesignRush is a media platform and a B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies through expert reviews and agency ranking lists, awards, knowledge resources, and personalized agency recommendations for vetted projects.

