CTF Life App Becomes Hong Kong’s First Life Insurance Mobile Application to Enable Premium Payments via AlipayHK

HONG KONG, December 16, 2025 – (ACN Newswire) – CTF Life and AlipayHK jointly announce a collaboration that makes CTF Life’s mobile application the first among Hong Kong life insurers* to enable premium payments via AlipayHK. This partnership streamlines the premium payment process, enhances service efficiency and elevates customer experience. With just one click, customers can settle premium payments without having to manually enter credit card or account details. This feature significantly reduces unnecessary steps, saves time and sets a new industry benchmark.

In response to growing customer demand for a wider range of financial services, CTF Life will gradually enable AlipayHK as a payment option. This initiative fully supports the digitalisation of new policy applications and renewal premium payments, further driving the transformation toward paperless operations and digital innovation within the insurance industry.

Man Kit Ip, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of CTF Life, said, “CTF Life has always been customer-centric and forward-thinking, committed to delivering quality experiences and services to our customers. AlipayHK has a large base of active users in Hong Kong, and this collaboration fully leverages our synergies to provide customers with a more convenient, efficient, secure, and lifestyle-oriented payment experience. Moving forward, we will continue to create value beyond insurance by embracing innovative technologies and cross-sector collaborations to offer comprehensive support for customers at every stage of life.”

Venetia Lee, CEO of AlipayHK, said, “AlipayHK is committed to collaborating with financial institutions to build a digital ecosystem, drive the digital upgrade of Hong Kong’s financial sector, and deliver more inclusive financial services to more citizens. Among AlipayHK’s over 4.5 million active users, one million are our wealth management users, which demonstrates public recognition of digital wealth management services. The partnership with CTF Life addresses users’ increasing wealth management needs by leveraging digital payment solutions to reshape the insurance application process, enabling users to manage and allocate their assets more efficiently.”

CTF Life previously introduced the “ePay” feature on its mobile app, allowing customers to manage their accumulated policy value anytime and anywhere to enhance customer experience – a move that received positive feedback. This collaboration further enhances premium payment options, demonstrating the cross-industry synergy between CTF Life and AlipayHK. CTF Life will continue to harness resources from the Chow Tai Fook Group ecosystem to bring customers more convenient and lifestyle-oriented insurance products and services, accompanying customers throughput their life journey – from wellbeing, growth, and healthcare to legacy.

* As of 15 December 2025



Man Kit Ip, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of CTF Life (right) and Venetia Lee, CEO of AlipayHK (left) jointly announce a collaboration that makes CTF Life’s mobile application the first among Hong Kong life insurers to enable premium payments via AlipayHK.

About CTF Life

Chow Tai Fook Life Insurance Company Limited (“CTF Life”) is proud of its rich, 40-year legacy in Hong Kong. CTF Life is a wholly-owned subsidiary of CTF Services Limited (“CTFS”) (Hong Kong Stock Code: 659) and one of the most well-established life insurance companies in Hong Kong. As a member of Chow Tai Fook Enterprises Limited, CTF Life consistently strengthens its collaboration with the Chow Tai Fook Group ecosystem to support customers and their loved ones in navigating life’s journey with personalised planning solutions, lifelong protection and diverse lifestyle experiences. By leveraging the Group’s robust financial strength and strategic investments across the globe, CTF Life aspires to become a leading insurance company in Asia while continuously creating value beyond insurance.

About AlipayHK

The AlipayHK electronic wallet is operated by Alipay Financial Services (HK) Limited (Stored Value Facility Licence number: SVF0004) and regulated by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority. Currently, over 150,000 local retail outlets support AlipayHK electronic wallet for payments, covering large chain stores, shops, convenience stores, supermarkets, markets, and restaurants. Additionally, AlipayHK electronic wallet payment service also supports multiple overseas countries, including Chinese Mainland, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Singapore, and Malaysia. For more details, please visit: http://www.alipayhk.com.

Apart from payment services, AlipayHK also serves as a comprehensive digital lifestyle platform, offering Hong Kong users a wide range of lifestyle, leisure, and convenience services. Features include transportation, financial management, cross-border payments, P2P transfers, blockchain remittances, bill payments, purchasing insurance products offered by third parties, and receiving electronic vouchers. This allows Hong Kong citizens to enjoy the convenience brought by this revolutionary multifunctional electronic wallet.

Copyright 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com