CyberYozh App Expands Its B2B Platform for Scalable Digital Operations and Communications

CyberYozh App has expanded its professional B2B platform, offering companies a scalable infrastructure for network connectivity and phone-based verification across international markets. The solution is designed for businesses operating at scale in digital marketing, e-commerce, data analytics, QA testing, customer support, fintech, and global online services.

The platform enables organizations to work with geo-distributed systems, test localized user scenarios, manage multi-regional accounts, and integrate network resources into existing workflows while maintaining compliance with platform policies and regulatory standards.

CyberYozh App Product Ecosystem

Mobile IP Connectivity (5G/LTE)

Mobile network access for testing mobile environments, validating regional ad delivery, simulating real user behavior, and working with mobile applications and location-sensitive platforms.

Residential IP Addresses

Residential IPs sourced from real users, suitable for market research, SEO monitoring, content localization checks, analytics, and interaction with geo-dependent online services that require higher trust levels.

Datacenter IP Solutions

High-speed, dedicated datacenter IPs with consistent performance and up to 99.9% availability. Optimized for API integrations, automation, backend workflows, and tasks requiring stable, predictable connectivity.

Virtual Numbers for SMS Verification

Virtual phone numbers for corporate account registration, QA testing of user journeys, and supporting international services that rely on phone-based verification.

Residential Phone Numbers

Real residential phone numbers designed for projects requiring maximum trust, higher verification success rates, and closer alignment with platform validation standards.

Global Coverage and Technical Infrastructure

CyberYozh App provides access to network infrastructure across more than 30 countries, covering North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Australia. This allows companies to launch, test, and operate digital products in multiple regions without building local infrastructure.

The platform supports industry-standard protocols (SOCKS5, HTTP, OpenVPN), fast IP rotation, low-latency connections, and centralized management through an API and web-based control panel. Automation-ready architecture enables seamless integration with internal systems and third-party tools.

Key Platform Features

* Proprietary infrastructure with dedicated high-speed channels

* Exclusive, non-shared IP ownership

* High service availability of up to 99.9%

* Unlimited bandwidth on selected plans

* Accurate DNS resolution and advanced network fingerprint handling on premium configurations

* Compatibility with enterprise security and anti-fraud systems, including major payment and compliance platforms

* Seamless integration with popular browsers, QA tools, automation software, and anti-detect environments

* Dedicated technical support for business and enterprise clients

* Flexible pricing models, trial access, and international payment options

Flexible Access for Businesses of Any Scale

CyberYozh App offers entry-level plans, trial packages, and customized enterprise solutions tailored to international companies and high-volume projects. Pricing is designed to scale with business needs, from individual teams to large multi-regional operations.

About CyberYozh App

CyberYozh App is a B2B platform for network connectivity, verification, and digital operations. The company focuses on performance, reliability, and compliance, helping businesses build secure and scalable infrastructure for global online activities.