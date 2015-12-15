Datadog Announces Expanded Collaboration Agreement, Highlights New Capabilities with AWS Across AI, Observability and Security at AWS re:Invent

Datadog signs new Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS, building on 10+ years of joint innovation and outcomes for customers

Las Vegas, Nevada–(Newsfile Corp. – December 3, 2025) – Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, today at AWS re:Invent announced a new strategic collaboration agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and showcased multiple product launches across AI, observability and security to help organizations running on AWS to monitor, optimize and secure their cloud environments.

“These launches further extend Datadog’s ability to deliver AI-powered observability and security at scale. They cover all aspects of a customers’ tech stack, including LLM and agentic applications, cloud object storage, and containerized and serverless infrastructure, so that joint customers can migrate to and manage their AWS, hybrid and multi-cloud environments with confidence,” said Yanbing Li, Chief Product Officer at Datadog.

Customers use Datadog to monitor their AWS environment through more than 1,000 total integrations, including 100 unique to AWS.

“When issues arise, the real value isn’t just in identifying what’s broken, but in understanding the entire stack—otherwise it’s easy to miss the forest for the trees amid the cascade of events triggered by a single problem,” said Sean Fernandez, CIO at ROLLER. “Datadog gives us a unified view of our AWS environment through a single pane of glass, correlating everything in seconds rather than the hours we once spent sifting through multiple systems. This has helped de-risk our cloud transformation efforts by giving us the observability needed to modernise confidently and reduce costs while we continue to focus on bringing value to our customers in the form of reliable, secure and compliant technology services.”

The new Datadog product capabilities for joint AWS customers showcased at re:Invent include:

LLM Observability: Monitor, operate and debug agent workflows for both Amazon Bedrock Agents and Strands Agents Framework.

Monitor, operate and debug agent workflows for both Amazon Bedrock Agents and Strands Agents Framework. Storage Management: Get granular visibility into Amazon S3 buckets and prefixes, enabling teams to eliminate waste and prevent unexpected cloud object storage spend.

Get granular visibility into Amazon S3 buckets and prefixes, enabling teams to eliminate waste and prevent unexpected cloud object storage spend. Datadog MCP Server Integration with AWS DevOps Agent (in Preview): Automate incident resolution by enabling AWS DevOps Agent to query Datadog logs, metrics, and traces during investigations.

Automate incident resolution by enabling AWS DevOps Agent to query Datadog logs, metrics, and traces during investigations. Support for Datadog MCP Server in Kiro (in Preview): Fix bugs more effectively within your IDE by giving Kiro full Datadog context including errors, recent deployments, linked tickets, and more.

Fix bugs more effectively within your IDE by giving Kiro full Datadog context including errors, recent deployments, linked tickets, and more. New Kiro power from Datadog (in preview): Specialize your Kiro agents for observability use cases by one-click download of MCP server and steering files for use in Kiro to enable debugging of production issues and develop better code.

Specialize your Kiro agents for observability use cases by one-click download of MCP server and steering files for use in Kiro to enable debugging of production issues and develop better code. Support for AWS Lambda Managed Instances (in Preview): Gain full visibility into AWS Lambda Functions running on EC2.

Gain full visibility into AWS Lambda Functions running on EC2. Support for Amazon Elastic Container Service (ECS) Managed Instances (in Preview): Monitor and troubleshoot workloads running on Amazon ECS Managed Instances.

Monitor and troubleshoot workloads running on Amazon ECS Managed Instances. Support for Amazon ECS Express Mode: Gain visibility into containers running on ECS Express Mode.

Gain visibility into containers running on ECS Express Mode. Bits AI Serverless Remediation (in Preview): Troubleshoot issues running serverless applications on AWS with AI-augmented remediation.

Troubleshoot issues running serverless applications on AWS with AI-augmented remediation. Bits AI Kubernetes Active Remediation: Accelerate issue resolution for Amazon EKS workloads with AI-guided, evidence-based recommendations.

Accelerate issue resolution for Amazon EKS workloads with AI-guided, evidence-based recommendations. AWS Lambda Cost Recommendations: Automatically identify saving opportunities for AWS Lambda, such as optimizing provisioned concurrency or deleting redundant Amazon CloudWatch logs in AWS Lambda.

Automatically identify saving opportunities for AWS Lambda, such as optimizing provisioned concurrency or deleting redundant Amazon CloudWatch logs in AWS Lambda. Amazon Relational Database Service (Amazon RDS) Instance Recommendations: Automatically source optimizations for Amazon RDS instances, such as when an instance has low disk space, high disk queue depth or read-only traffic.

Automatically source optimizations for Amazon RDS instances, such as when an instance has low disk space, high disk queue depth or read-only traffic. Observability Pipelines Packs for AWS (in Preview): Speed up data processing with predefined, ready-to-use Packs for Amazon Virtual Private Cloud (Amazon VPC), AWS CloudTrail and Amazon CloudFront.

Speed up data processing with predefined, ready-to-use Packs for Amazon Virtual Private Cloud (Amazon VPC), AWS CloudTrail and Amazon CloudFront. Observability Pipelines S3 Log Rehydration (in Preview): Quickly access and reprocess historical logs from Amazon S3 to any destination.

Quickly access and reprocess historical logs from Amazon S3 to any destination. AI Security for AWS Resources: Detect AI misconfigurations to bolster the security of Amazon Bedrock.

Detect AI misconfigurations to bolster the security of Amazon Bedrock. Cloud SIEM Risk Insights: Identify risks and AI misconfigurations across AWS and multi-cloud environments to prioritize investigations.

Part of an ongoing commitment to deliver value to joint customers, Datadog has also signed a new Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with AWS. Through deeper collaboration with AWS on solution development, AWS marketplace availability, and go-to-market programs, Datadog will help customers de-risk cloud migrations, accelerate modernization, secure AWS and multi-cloud environments, and confidently deploy GenAI capabilities on AWS. Datadog’s collaboration spans all regions and industries, including public sector, enterprise and ISVs, and strengths Datadog’s position as a strategic partner of AWS.

“As cloud-native applications and AI workloads accelerate, observability and security across AWS environments are top of mind for enterprise customers,” said Jarrod Buckley, Vice President of Channels and Alliances at Datadog. “Expanding our global collaboration with AWS enables continued innovation to help customers become more resilient, reduce risk, and achieve time-to-value faster.”

“AWS is committed to working with partners like Datadog to help customers innovate and succeed in the AI era,” said Chris Grusz, Managing Director, Technology Partnerships at AWS. “As organizations increasingly rely on AI-powered applications, observability has become essential for ensuring performance, reliability, and cost optimization at scale. Through this strategic collaboration and new integrations with AWS services, we’re making it easier for customers to gain deep insights into their AWS infrastructure and applications, enabling them to build with confidence and accelerate their AI initiatives.”

To learn more about Datadog’s integrations and solutions for joint AWS customers, please visit: https://www.datadoghq.com/solutions/aws/. Datadog will host a webinar to recap the announcements made at re:Invent—register here.

About Datadog

Datadog is the observability and security platform for cloud applications. Our SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, user experience monitoring, cloud security and many other capabilities to provide unified, real-time observability and security for our customers’ entire technology stack. Datadog is used by organizations of all sizes and across a wide range of industries to enable digital transformation and cloud migration, drive collaboration among development, operations, security and business teams, accelerate time to market for applications, reduce time to problem resolution, secure applications and infrastructure, understand user behavior and track key business metrics.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended including statements on the benefits of new products and features. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and are subject to a variety of assumptions, uncertainties, risks and factors that are beyond our control, including those risks detailed under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings and reports, including the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 7, 2025, as well as future filings and reports by us. Except as required by law, we undertake no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/276760