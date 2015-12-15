DebitMyData Human Energy Grid

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DebitMyData, Inc., having oversubscribed its Seed round by 200%, today announces traction from the Series A funding commitment from top-tier family offices , venture firms and strategic infrastructure partners to scale the Human Energy Grid (HUMAN ENERGY GRID) and its proprietary DebitMyData Digital Identity LLM (DID) platform—the foundational trust layer for the $500+ billion AI infrastructure buildout outlined in the Genesis Executive Order.

The validation comes as the White House’s November 2025 Genesis Mission confirms what DebitMyData identified 12+ months ago: the critical constraint on AI infrastructure is not compute or capital—it’s human trust, regulatory legitimacy, and community consent. With billions in approved data center projects currently stalled due to local opposition, DebitMyData’s HUMAN ENERGY GRID directly unlocks a market estimated at $150+ billion in value creation across North America alone.

“A year ago, we positioned the DebitMyData HUMAN ENERGY GRID as the social contract layer for AI infrastructure. Genesis validates that thesis at the presidential level,” said Preska Thomas, Founder and CEO of DebitMyData, Inc. “Every data center provider—Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Meta—now faces the same question: How do we build at national scale without triggering community, regulatory, and environmental backlash? The answer is DebitMyData Human Energy Grid.”

The Market Thesis: Why Billions in Infrastructure Approval Are Stalled

The Genesis Executive Order mandates federal acceleration of “Qualifying Projects”—data centers and infrastructure requiring:

$500M+ capital commitment

100+ megawatt incremental electric load

National security and supply chain alignment

Yet as of December 2025:

Google, Microsoft, and Amazon have collectively pledged $200+ billion toward data center expansion

Fewer than 30% of approved data center permits are moving forward due to local opposition on energy consumption, water use, and lack of community benefit sharing

Stalled projects represent $35–50 billion in suspended capital deployment

The bottleneck is social, not technical or financial.

DebitMyData’s Human Energy Grid eliminates this friction by:

Monetizing local participation – Communities share in energy savings and data revenue directly Enabling compliance without delay – Blockchain-verified community consent satisfies regulatory boards before groundbreaking Creating virtuous alignment – Lower energy costs for locals + revenue share + verified participation = community welcome instead of resistance

Realistic Capture: Even capturing 5–10% of addressable market by 2032 = $10–26 billion in revenue potential, yielding a 7–14x Series A MOIC at current $5B valuation.

Why the Genesis Executive Order De-Risks DebitMyData’s Series A

The Genesis Executive Order formally establishes four distinct infrastructure mandates—each of which requires DebitMyData’s HUMAN ENERGY GRID as the operational layer:

Mandate 1: Streamlined Permitting for Qualifying Projects (100+ MW data centers)

Genesis Text: “Expedite environmental and permit reviews for data centers ≥100 MW, including categorical exclusions and FAST-41 approval processes.”

DebitMyData’s Answer:

HUMAN ENERGY GRID provides government-verified community consent records that satisfy environmental and social impact reviews upstream

Eliminates permit delays due to local opposition

Result: 12–18 month acceleration vs. traditional permitting

Mandate 2: Identify Federal & Partner Computing Resources; Build Partnerships

Genesis Text: “Within 90 days, identify Federal computing resources and additional partnerships or infrastructure enhancements that could support the computational foundation.”

DebitMyData’s Answer:

HUMAN ENERGY GRID is the partnership and integration layer for DOE, private operators, and communities

Blockchain-anchored identity and consent framework ensures transparent, federated coordination

Enables rapid on-boarding of private-sector data centers into federally aligned systems

Result: DebitMyData becomes the operational substrate for Genesis partnerships

Mandate 3: Identify & Deploy on Federal Lands, Brownfield Sites, Military Installations

Genesis Text: “DOE and Commerce shall identify Brownfield Sites, Superfund Sites, and military installations suitable for qualifying projects.”

DebitMyData’s Answer:

HUMAN ENERGY GRID’s compliance layer rapidly certifies that legacy infrastructure (OT/ICS systems, contaminated sites, military operational tech) can integrate into new AI systems without rip-and-replace

Existing facilities enhance and modernize rather than abandon

Result: Community and environmental boards approve reuse of degraded sites with HUMAN ENERGY GRID oversight

Mandate 4: Coordinate National Security, Energy, and Data Access

Genesis Text: “Establish American Science and Security Platform… with high security requirements, including classification, supply chain security, and federal cybersecurity standards.”

DebitMyData’s Answer:

HUMAN ENERGY GRID’s DID (Digital Identity LLM) provides the verifiable identity and compliance layer for federally cleared personnel and infrastructure

Blockchain-anchored audit trails satisfy supply chain security and cybersecurity mandates

Result: DebitMyData becomes the trusted coordination fabric for Genesis Mission’s federated compute and data access

Three Revenue Models: $1B+ Path to Profitability

Model 1: Infrastructure Licensing (60% of revenue)

Per-MW licensing fee: $2–4M per 100-MW data center

TAM: 400–600 new/upgraded 100+ MW facilities by 2032

Revenue: $8–24B cumulative by 2032

Model 2: Energy Arbitrage & Community Monetization (25% of revenue)

2–5% take-rate on energy savings and data revenue distributed to participants

TAM: $50–80B in annual energy and data monetization value

Revenue: $1–4B annual by 2032

Model 3: Federal Contracting & Compliance Services (15% of revenue)

SAM-registered, CAGE-certified for Genesis contracts and critical infrastructure modernization

Government services contracts, advisory, integration

Revenue: $500M–$1.5B cumulative by 2032

Government Readiness: CAGE-Certified for Immediate Federal Contracting

DebitMyData is registered with the U.S. government’s SAM system and holds an official CAGE number, qualifying it to:

Participate in Genesis Mission contracts under DOE solicitations

Bid for critical infrastructure modernization projects (FAR Part 15)

Integrate into federal AI governance frameworks (ongoing NIST and CISA coordination)

Access federal grants and loans for infrastructure deployment (Commerce Department CHIPS and energy initiatives)

Competitive Advantage: No other trust/coordination layer for AI infrastructure has achieved this federal readiness posture.

