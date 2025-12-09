depa Announces Record-Breaking Success of gamescom asia x Thailand Game Show 2025, Generating Over THB 1.2 Billion in Economic Value

BANGKOK, Dec 9, 2025 – (ACN Newswire) – The Digital Economy Promotion Agency (depa) has officially announced the unprecedented success of gamescom asia x Thailand Game Show 2025, marking a historic milestone for the Southeast Asian gaming industry. Held from October 16-19 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center, this strategic alliance between gamescom asia, the Asia-Pacific’s premier B2B exhibition, and Thailand Game Show, Southeast Asia’s largest B2C event, has firmly positioned Thailand as the region’s new gaming industry hub.

The event shattered previous records, generating a combined economic value exceeding THB 1.2 billion. It attracted 206,159 visitors to the Entertainment Area and welcomed 5,590 business professionals, developers, and investors from 81 countries in the Business Area. These figures underscore Thailand’s transformation from a robust consumer market into a global “Game Provider,” capable of offering end-to-end services ranging from content creation to full-scale production.

The event served as a catalyst for international collaboration, featuring participation from over 18 countries and regions, including Japan, South Korea, China, the US, and Australia. The exhibition floor hosted industry giants such as Bandai Namco, CAPCOM, HoYoverse, KONAMI, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Ubisoft, Xbox, Epic Games, and Xsolla.

Asst. Prof. Dr. Nuttapon Nimmanphatcharin, President/CEO of depa, emphasized that the event’s success reflects the strength of Thailand’s gaming ecosystem, currently valued at THB 35 billion. To sustain this growth, the government is advancing the Gaming Industry Promotion Act, designed to systematically enhance investment incentives, intellectual property protection, and talent development.

“With high-speed internet coverage exceeding 98% nationwide, stable 5G connectivity, and a domestic market of over 40 million gamers, we offer the ideal environment for investment,” stated Asst. Prof. Dr. Nuttapon. “We are supporting this with concrete incentives, including Smart Visas for tech experts, tax exemptions for studio establishment, and streamlined ease-of-doing-business measures.”

The overwhelming response from global partners affirms Thailand’s potential not just as a market, but as a production base rich in high-quality human resources specializing in Animation, CG, VFX, and Game Development. The success of gamescom asia x Thailand Game Show 2025 demonstrates Thailand’s readiness to drive the digital economy forward, creating long-term sustainability and opening global doors for Thai entrepreneurs.

For updates, visit www.depa.or.th or follow Facebook: depa Thailand

Copyright 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com