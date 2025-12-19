DigitalNet.ai Unveils ATLAS – A Self-Evolving, Autonomous Cybersecurity System Powered by the JanusAI Cognitive Intelligence Platform

WASHINGTON, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DigitalNet.ai today announced the official launch of ATLAS (Advanced Threat and Lifecycle Assurance System), a next-generation autonomous cybersecurity platform engineered to confront the accelerating scale, speed, and sophistication of modern cyber threats. Built entirely on DigitalNet.ai’s breakthrough JanusAI cognitive intelligence platform, ATLAS delivers the industry’s first fully integrated, self-learning cyber defense fabric, capable of monitoring, analyzing, predicting, and neutralizing threats at machine speed.

ATLAS was designed in direct response to today’s threat environment, where nation-state-grade capabilities, AI-powered intrusion tooling, and supply-chain vulnerabilities have outpaced the limits of traditional human-centric cyber models. With adversaries now leveraging generative AI for reconnaissance, malware mutation, and exploit automation, organizations can no longer rely on fragmented tools or reactive processes. “Detect-and-respond” is no longer sufficient, cyber defense must now become autonomous, anticipatory, and continuously learning.

“ATLAS represents the future of cyber defense,” said Dr. Ken Bajaj, CEO of DigitalNet.ai. “By combining autonomous cognitive agents, biomimetic memory, and quantum-enhanced analytics, ATLAS gives enterprises a living, self-adapting defensive intelligence; one that learns faster than the threats it faces and protects with unmatched precision.”

A Cognitive Security Architecture Built for the Next Decade

ATLAS is not a point solution; it is a multi-layered cybersecurity ecosystem built on JanusAI’s advanced cognitive architecture. Instead of relying on static rules or siloed tools, ATLAS orchestrates 57 specialized cybersecurity servers, thousands of cognitive security agents, and an enterprise-wide intelligence pipeline that continuously unifies endpoint, identity, network, application, and cloud telemetry into a single, coherent defense fabric.

Key Components of ATLAS Include:

Cognitive Security Agents

ATLAS deploys thousands of autonomous agents modeled after human cyber analysts, but operating at machine speed. These agents perform threat hunting, anomaly detection, identity verification, patch analysis, kill-chain disruption, and post-incident learning, all without manual intervention. Agents leverage reasoning models, persona-driven decision systems, and multi-paradigm analysis to detect and respond to advanced threats before they spread.

Zeus Orchestration

At the core of ATLAS is Zeus, JanusAI’s supreme cognitive orchestrator. Zeus coordinates real-time decision-making across all agents, governs resource allocation, and performs quantum-enhanced scheduling to ensure rapid and optimal response strategies. Zeus enables millisecond-level cross-tool reasoning and fully autonomous multi-agent collaboration.

7-Tier Biomimetic Memory

ATLAS uses JanusAI’s biomimetic memory system, spanning sensory, working, short-term, long-term, episodic, semantic, and procedural memory, to maintain persistent situational awareness across incidents. This eliminates the stateless limitations of traditional cybersecurity tools and enables ATLAS to “remember” threats, correlate patterns, and improve autonomously over time.

Quantum-Enhanced Threat Modeling

Through JanusAI’s integrated quantum computing layer, ATLAS performs large-scale graph optimization, predictive attack-path modeling, and multi-variable threat simulations, enabling a truly predictive cyber defense posture unavailable in conventional platforms.

Unified, Zero-Trust, Fully Auditable Cyber Governance

ATLAS is engineered to meet the most rigorous regulatory standards across government and commercial environments. The system provides:

Native Zero-Trust enforcement across identity, device, workload, and cloud resources

Full blockchain-backed auditability for compliance (NIST 800-53, CMMC, FedRAMP, PCI-DSS, HIPAA)

Autonomous patch management, including CVE mapping, exploit probability assessment, and post-patch verification

Multi-domain intelligence integration for identity, endpoint, network, application, and cloud telemetry

ATLAS consolidates and unifies the 20-80 disparate security tools typically deployed in enterprises, dramatically reducing blind spots, analyst fatigue, and operational fragmentation. ATLAS delivers 70%+ reduction in false positives, 60–75% reduction in response time, and isolation of critical threats in under 40 seconds.

Market Momentum and Early Evaluations

DigitalNet.ai is already seeing significant interest from enterprise, federal, and data-center operators evaluating ATLAS for mission-critical deployments.

“Sequitor Edge is currently evaluating ATLAS for deployment across all Sequitor data centers,” said Gary Nielsen, Sequitor Edge – Executive Vice President of Consulting Services. “Its ability to unify identity, endpoint, network, and cloud intelligence under an autonomous AI-driven fabric represents a monumental shift in cybersecurity operations.”

A Vision from the Architects of Cognitive Cyber Defense

ATLAS is the culmination of years of research and innovation within DigitalNet.ai’s AI division.

“Cyber adversaries are now using AI to automate every step of the attack chain,” said Dr. Allen Badeau, Chief AI Officer of DigitalNet.ai. “ATLAS is built to match, and exceed, that speed. Its cognitive agents think, reason, and adapt in real time, creating a living defense system that improves with every incident.”

Availability

ATLAS is available immediately for:

Federal agencies and national security environments

Financial services and regulated enterprises

Managed security service providers (MSSPs)

Global data centers and hybrid cloud operators

To request a demonstration, visit www.digitalnet.ai/ATLAS.

About DigitalNet.ai

DigitalNet.ai is an enterprise AI enablement leader delivering end-to-end solutions for commercial and government clients. Through its proprietary JanusAI™ agentic platform and a unified set of services in digital transformation, data analytics, and cybersecurity, Digitalnet.ai empowers organizations to harness the power of AI securely, responsibly and at scale. Headquartered in Bethesda, MD, the company operates nine worldwide offices in the United States, Asia, Canada, and Europe. For more information, visit www.digitalnet.ai.

