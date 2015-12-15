DTEX Integration with AWS Security Hub Provides UEBA-Powered Anomaly Detection and Patented Risk-Adaptive Data Protection

Integration unifies security operations through centralized management to protect cloud environments with DTEX’s AI-powered insider risk management capabilities

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DTEX , the trusted leader in insider risk management, announced today its integration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) Security Hub. The integration with DTEX’s user and entity behavioral analytics (UEBA) and AWS Security Hub, helps customers with anomaly detection beyond static baselines while surfacing indicators of intent and behavioral deviations tied to insider threats and compromised accounts. DTEX extends sensitive data classification with its patented Risk-Adaptive Enforcement Framework, dynamically inferring document sensitivity and applying real-time controls based on user behavior and risk scores. This combined approach transforms Security Hub findings into actionable intelligence, resulting in fewer false positives, faster investigations, and better protection for critical data across hybrid environments.

As the leader in insider risk management, DTEX brings together Data Loss Prevention (DLP), User Behavior and Entity Analytics (UEBA), User Activity Monitoring (UAM), and powerful AI-driven insights in one lightweight platform. With the AWS Security Hub integration, including support for Amazon GuardDuty and Amazon Macie, DTEX increases insider risk visibility across the cloud, ingesting cloud-native findings, such as sensitive data exposures that can hide in complex environments.

Through this integration, customers can unlock several key advantages, including:

Unified Cloud + Endpoint Visibility: Security Hub findings are correlated with DTEX endpoint behavioral telemetry, offering a full picture of user actions before, during, and after a cloud event.

Security Hub findings are correlated with DTEX endpoint behavioral telemetry, offering a full picture of user actions before, during, and after a cloud event. Consolidated Identity Mapping: DTEX automatically resolves AWS Identity and Access Management (IAM) principals and session identities to the corresponding canonical DTEX user—eliminating identity silos between cloud and endpoint activity.

DTEX automatically resolves AWS Identity and Access Management (IAM) principals and session identities to the corresponding canonical DTEX user—eliminating identity silos between cloud and endpoint activity. Accelerated Triage & Investigation: Cloud alerts from AWS Security Hub are enriched with user intent, file lineage, and behavioral context, enabling analysts to quickly answer: who performed the action, from where, and why.

Cloud alerts from AWS Security Hub are enriched with user intent, file lineage, and behavioral context, enabling analysts to quickly answer: who performed the action, from where, and why. Extended Value of AWS Native Tools: DTEX adds human context to operationalize findings from Amazon GuardDuty and Amazon Macie and drive faster response.

“Our integration with AWS Security Hub marks an exciting step forward in providing organizations with a proactive, unified approach to insider risk management and data security,” said Marshall Heilman, CEO of DTEX. “DTEX’s risk-adaptive, behavioral intelligence combined with the power of AWS empowers our customers to detect and respond to risky activity with greater speed and context in order to stop the next incident.”

Security professionals often struggle to find critical events hidden in vast amounts of data, which is essential for detecting imminent or active security incidents. DTEX, combined with strategic tools like AWS Security Hub, establishes a strong foundation for threat detection and response, enabling organizations to proactively connect data points to strengthen their defense.

The integration adds to DTEX’s continued momentum with AWS. Earlier this year, DTEX announced its strategic collaboration agreement (SCA) with AWS and participation within the AWS Generative AI Innovation Center , accelerating its use of generative AI for advanced behavioral intelligence and insider threat detection. DTEX is also integrated with Amazon OpenSearch , delivering new levels of scalable search and investigation capabilities for security teams.

The DTEX Platform is available in AWS Marketplace, making it easy for customers to deploy and scale insider risk management on AWS.

To learn more about DTEX’s upcoming innovations, visit the DTEX NEXT webpage here .

About DTEX

DTEX is the leader in risk-adaptive security, unifying human, data, and AI risk through a behavioral intelligence platform. Built for enterprise scale, it detects threats early and prevents breaches. Organizations and governments worldwide rely on DTEX to protect sensitive data, accelerate innovation, and safeguard trust with privacy-by-design telemetry and adaptive controls. The DTEX platform integrates Insider Risk Management, Data Loss Prevention, User and Entity Behavior Analytics, User Activity Monitoring, and AI security into one cohesive solution.

To learn more about DTEX, please visit dtexsystems.com

