Eastman, AstraZeneca, Kraft Heinz, and P&G Recognized with OMP Supply Chain Awards

MIAMI, FL, Dec 16, 2025 – (ACN Newswire) – AstraZeneca, Eastman, Kraft Heinz, and P&G have been recognized for their outstanding contribution at the recent OMP Conference. The four industry leaders were honored at the Miami event for their commitment to innovation and excellence, while driving real-world results across their global operations.

The OMP Awards program turns the spotlight on organizations within the OMP Community that set new benchmarks in supply chain planning and inspire cross-industry progress and transformation.

Eastman: Co-shaping Unison Planning™ in a long-term partnership

A strategic OMP customer for nearly two decades, Eastman received the Long‑Term Partnership Award for co‑shaping the chemical industry solution of Unison Planning™. Eastman’s vision and intense collaboration have helped redefine best practices in chemical supply chain planning and have been a positive influence on broader industry standards.

Accepting the award, Baptiste Lebreton, Digital Service Manager at Eastman, emphasized the importance of long‑term partnerships based on deep mutual trust and shared values: “We’re happy to help shape the evolution of Unison Planning so that it continues to serve the planning needs of the chemical industry.”

AstraZeneca: Leading the way in AI-driven supply chain planning

AstraZeneca carried off the Innovation Award for the company’s powerful collaboration with OMP on AI‑driven planning and advanced scenario modeling. It has also been among the first to pilot and refine new functionalities, actively shaping the evolution of UnisonIQ and its application in highly regulated, complex environments.

Mark Trainor, Senior Director Global Planning Transformation & Technology at AstraZeneca, accepting the award, underscored the need for continuous improvement in the life sciences and pharmaceutical industries: “We need to embrace the AI revolution to face increasingly complex planning challenges.”

Kraft Heinz and P&G: Sustained commitment to planning excellence

Kraft Heinz and P&G received the Excellence Award for their sustained commitment to advancing digital supply chain planning across global operations. Both companies consistently demonstrate excellence in driving measurable business impact. They continuously evolve and improve in their commitment to integrating autonomous planning workflows that reduce manual effort and increase productivity.

The awards were accepted by Adis Sulejmanović, Head of Digital Supply Chain Transformation & Strategy at Kraft Heinz, and Amy Rardin, P&G’s Senior Director Global Supply Chain & Product Innovation.

Philip Vervloesem, OMP’s Chief Commercial and Markets Officer, commended all the winners: “We’re honored to be working with such ambitious customers, and we take great pride in contributing to the achievements they make every single day.”

