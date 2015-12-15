Elauwit Connection, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter Results on December 8, 2025

Columbia, South Carolina–(Newsfile Corp. – December 3, 2025) – Elauwit Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELWT) (“Elauwit” or the “Company”), a national managed services provider delivering turnkey broadband and property-wide WiFi networks for multifamily and student housing communities, today announced that it will release third quarter 2025 financial results on Monday, December 8, 2025, after the market close. Additionally, Elauwit’s management will host a live webcast conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results and provide business updates on the Company’s strategic plans.

To access the live webcast, conference call information, and other materials, please visit Elauwit’s investor relations website at http://investors.elauwit.com/. Please connect at least 10 minutes prior to the live webcast to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be needed to access the webcast. For those wishing to join by telephone only, please dial + 1- 412-902-6510.

A webcast replay of the call will be available following the call on Elauwit’s investor website.

About Elauwit

Read moreUltimate Guide: Everything You Need to Know About Industry 4.0

Elauwit is a national managed services provider that designs, builds, and operates premium broadband and property-wide WiFi networks for multifamily and student housing communities. With a focus on service quality, reliability, and measurable asset value, Elauwit enables property owners to deliver always-on connectivity as a modern amenity and a source of recurring NOI growth. For more information, visit www.elauwit.com.

Contacts:
Elauwit Connection, Inc.
Katie Hayward, VP Marketing
+1-704-558-3099
sales-pr@elauwit.com

Investor Relations:
Matt Kreps, Darrow Associates
+1-214-597-8200
mkreps@darrowir.com

Read moreHow Manufacturing Businesses Are Being Affected by the Robot Revolution

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/276796

Related Stories

Fortem Cybersecurity, the New Global Cybersecurity Brand from Maguen Group, Officially Launches

StickyHive Launches First AI Community Management Software Built Natively for Leading Online Community Platforms

Wear the Speed, Live the Convenience: Tappy Technologies Powers the Launch of High Performance Payment Bands in Collaboration with First Abu Dhabi Bank and Mastercard

Transfeero Closes 2025 With Record Growth and a Global Presence in 100 Countries

Plurilock Announces Appointment of New CFO

MiMedia Engages Canaccord Genuity as a Financial Advisor, DS Market Solutions Inc. for Market-Making Services and Announces a Change in Directors

You may have missed

Fortem Cybersecurity, the New Global Cybersecurity Brand from Maguen Group, Officially Launches

StickyHive Launches First AI Community Management Software Built Natively for Leading Online Community Platforms

Wear the Speed, Live the Convenience: Tappy Technologies Powers the Launch of High Performance Payment Bands in Collaboration with First Abu Dhabi Bank and Mastercard

Transfeero Closes 2025 With Record Growth and a Global Presence in 100 Countries

Plurilock Announces Appointment of New CFO

error: Content is protected !!