Elauwit Connection, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter Results on December 8, 2025

Columbia, South Carolina–(Newsfile Corp. – December 3, 2025) – Elauwit Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELWT) (“Elauwit” or the “Company”), a national managed services provider delivering turnkey broadband and property-wide WiFi networks for multifamily and student housing communities, today announced that it will release third quarter 2025 financial results on Monday, December 8, 2025, after the market close. Additionally, Elauwit’s management will host a live webcast conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results and provide business updates on the Company’s strategic plans.

To access the live webcast, conference call information, and other materials, please visit Elauwit’s investor relations website at http://investors.elauwit.com/. Please connect at least 10 minutes prior to the live webcast to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be needed to access the webcast. For those wishing to join by telephone only, please dial + 1- 412-902-6510.

A webcast replay of the call will be available following the call on Elauwit’s investor website.

About Elauwit

Elauwit is a national managed services provider that designs, builds, and operates premium broadband and property-wide WiFi networks for multifamily and student housing communities. With a focus on service quality, reliability, and measurable asset value, Elauwit enables property owners to deliver always-on connectivity as a modern amenity and a source of recurring NOI growth. For more information, visit www.elauwit.com.

