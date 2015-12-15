Element One Appoints Timothy Johnson as Chief Operating Officer and Dr. Allegra Hosford Scheirer as Senior Consulting Geologist

Element One expands the team with two leaders in the emerging Natural Hydrogen Industry

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – December 3, 2025) – Element One Hydrogen & Critical Minerals Corp. (CSE: EONE) (“Element One” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Timothy Johnson as Chief Operating Officer (COO) and director, effective immediately. The Company is also pleased to announce that Dr. Allegra Hosford Scheirer has joined Element One as Senior Geologist in a consulting capacity. Dr. Hosford Scheirer will lead geologic research initiatives, identify and evaluate acquisition targets within the emerging field of geologic (“natural”) hydrogen, and direct all exploration programs across the Company’s portfolio of hydrogen and critical mineral projects.

“We are entering a pivotal phase in the development of Element One,” stated Brad Kitchen, CEO of Element One. “The appointment of Tim and Allegra significantly enhances our technical and operational capabilities. Their combined expertise positions the Company on the leading edge of the discovery and development of geologic hydrogen resources on a global scale.”

Timothy Johnson – Chief Operating Officer and Director

Mr. Johnson will oversee corporate development, operational execution, and advancement of the Company’s strategy to secure and advance high-value subsurface hydrogen and critical mineral assets. He brings extensive experience in exploration management, capital markets, and project development within the resource sector. As COO, Mr. Johnson will be responsible for permitting, stakeholder engagement, and operational planning to accelerate Element One’s position as a leader in the Geologic hydrogen sector. Mr. Johnson has also agreed to join the company’s board of directors.

Tim Johnson, COO of Element One, stated, “Some of the top minds in the industry have researched and presented the case for multiple sources of hydrogen in the subsurface. Following up on this ground breaking work, Element One is embarking on a program to secure first mover advantage in multiple jurisdictions covering varied geological settings with potential to generate and capture hydrogen.”

About Timothy Johnson

Timothy Johnson has over 30 years of leadership experience in the mining exploration sector, with a track record of advancing early-stage exploration assets through to strategic partnerships and development milestones. His expertise spans project generation, transaction structuring, regulatory approvals, and capital raising as well as First Nations engagement. Mr. Johnson has served in executive roles for public companies including CEO of Granite Creek Copper before it’s merger with TSX.V listed Cascadia Minerals and he is currently a board member of Cascadia Minerals.

Dr. Allegra Hosford Scheirer – Senior Consulting Geologist

Dr. Hosford Scheirer will lead Element One’s scientific and technical programs focused on the discovery and evaluation of subsurface hydrogen systems. Her work will include basin analysis, geochemical modeling, and development of predictive frameworks to identify geologic conditions favorable for hydrogen generation and entrapment. Dr. Hosford Scheirer will also direct exploration strategies for the Company’s hydrogen and critical minerals assets, working closely with operational teams and research partners.

“It’s exciting to be at the forefront of a brand-new industry,” stated Allegra Hosford Scheirer. “I look forward to working to expand the company’s portfolio and believe that the company’s approach of exploring for hydrogen in multiple settings and jurisdictions will reduce risk and bring long term shareholder value. The stage of the industry and rapidly evolving landscape make geologic hydrogen a space to follow.”

About Dr. Allegra Hosford Scheirer

Dr. Hosford Scheirer is an internationally recognized expert in subsurface energy systems, with over two decades of research experience at leading institutions including the U.S. Geological Survey and the Stanford University Basin Processes and Subsurface Modeling industry consortium. An early leader in natural hydrogen research, her work has focused on natural hydrogen generation mechanisms, petroleum systems, and subsurface fluid migration. She has authored numerous peer-reviewed papers on resource assessment methodologies and leads research at the forefront of hydrogen exploration science. She has a Ph.D. from MIT-Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution Joint Program, Marine Geology and Geophysics and a B.S., Brown University, Geology-Physics/Mathematics. Dr. Hosford Scheirer currently sits on the board of directors of AIM listed Pantheon Resources.

Other Corporate News

With the appointment of Tim Johnson to the Board of Directors, David Robinson has agreed to step aside. David has been on the Board since the Company’s inception in 2017 and has been instrumental in guiding the Company to the where it can now become a leading force in the Natural Hydrogen Industry. David will remain as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary.

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has entered into an advertising/e-marketing contract with 1000903966 Ontario Inc. to provide marketing services, including social media engagement through X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, YouTube and Reddit. The initial term of the agreement is 120 days, starting on January 4, 2026, and may be renewed with mutual written agreement. During the initial term, 1000903966 Ontario Inc. will be paid CAD$80,000.

About Geologic Hydrogen

Geologic hydrogen (also referred to as natural hydrogen) is generated through natural geochemical reactions within the Earth’s crust, primarily from the interaction of iron-rich ultramafic rocks and water, as well as radiolysis and other catalytic subsurface processes. Unlike manufactured hydrogen derived from hydrocarbons or electrolysis, geologic hydrogen represents a naturally occurring primary energy resource with the potential to be produced at low cost with zero emissions. The discovery and development of geologic hydrogen reservoirs is an emerging frontier in global energy exploration, analogous to the early days of the oil and gas industry.

About Element One Hydrogen & Critical Minerals Corp.

Element One Hydrogen & Critical Minerals Corp. (CSE: EONE) is a Canadian company focused on the exploration, development, and commercialization of geologic hydrogen and critical mineral resources, as well as breakthrough hydrogen-generation technologies. The company’s projects include the Foggy Mountain critical minerals project as well as projects in Alaska and British Columbia that are prospective for hydrogen production through stimulation in the subsurface as well as critical and battery metals.

