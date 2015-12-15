Elser AI Unveils the World’s First all-in-one AI Anime and Movie Generator

Turn any idea into a complete anime short with music and voiceover with Elser AI

SINGAPORE, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ELSER GLOBAL PTE. LTD. today announced the launch of Elser AI, the world’s first all-in-one AI anime and movie creation platform. Users could just type in a simple idea, and it would generate script, storyboard, characters, voiceovers and music. Creators could create a final cut from an idea in this all-in-one platform.

As short drama is becoming increasingly popular on TikTok and YouTube, the demand for animation is rising rapidly. But the production of anime still involves large teams and complicated process. By integrating all processes into a single platform, Elser AI enables anyone to create high-quality animated short films in minutes.

From An Idea to A Complete Animation

Elser AI makes creation simpler. Creators only need to input an idea, and the system automatically generates scripts, storyboards, character designs, and shot designs. The entire process is completed on a single platform, without the need to switch tools or export files.

Elser AI could transform simple ideas into vivid pictures. From emotion, actions to rhythm, it builds a complete story step by step. Storyboard tools could help with camera angles and layouts, which ensures that each scene has smooth transition and pace. Besides that, characters always remain consistent throughout the whole video, which avoids the common problem of drifting in AI animation.

When it comes to sound, it’s synced with images. Music, sound effects, and voiceovers are all created in the same procedure. When the storyline or pacing changes, the audio adjusts automatically to fit the scene, without the need to export files or use other software.

Elser AI integrates all the core tools for animation creation: AI image generation, character creation, video generation, sound design, and music synthesis. The platform comes with a built-in sound effects library and background music feature, and the AI music generation can automatically match the mood and atmosphere. It also supports advanced AI models such as Seedance, Kling, Sora 2, Vidu, and Nano Banana to ensure high-quality output.

“Elser AI has opened a new chapter in AI animation creation,” said Phil Liu, founder and CEO of Elser AI. “We want to give everyone the opportunity to create their own animation. Good ideas shouldn’t be limited by the complexities of traditional production. With Elser AI, everyone can realize their stories in the fastest way possible.”

A New Spark For Original IPs

The emergence of Elser AI coincides with the rise of popularity in anime creation. Traditional studios will still play a viral role, but audiences are increasingly fond of watching short online dramas. Many OC creators and fan fiction writers are eager to see their work adapted into short films. Elser AI provides a great platform for these creators. It is expected that in the near future, internet creators will produce more colorful IPs than traditional major companies.

The Elser AI team is committed to provide more diverse and professional skills in this wave. They also intend to give a more user-friendly platform for producers, so boosting the animation content sector and allowing anybody to create their own unique animation stories.

A Broader Horizon for Creators

The release of Elser AI marks a new stage for the animation industry. A innovative idea no longer has to be adopted by professional studios; creators can use platforms such as Elser AI to make their own popular animated shorts.

Previously, animation creation required high costs and lengthy deadlines. Now, with Elser AI, the cost of producing complete animated films has dropped dramatically, and entire, entertaining short films can now be created in just minutes. In the future, a significant animation IP may be created by a solo creator rather than a large, professional studio.

The platform is currently opening a waitlist for early adopters, who will have first access to additional features and tools. Early creators can also participate in the feedback program and help influence the future of AI animation. To join the waitlist, go to https://www.elser.ai.

About Elser AI Elser AI, founded by ELSER GLOBAL PTE. LTD., is the world’s first one-stop AI animation creation platform. The platform combines AI script generation, storyboard design, character design, video production, and voice synthesis to allow any creative to quickly create high-quality original animation works. Elser AI is dedicated to increasing the popularity and creativity of AI animation creation, allowing more individuals to effortlessly express themselves and create their own worlds.

Join the waitlist of Elser AI and get early access now: https://www.elser.ai.

