Enecom, Inc., a Japanese ICT Services Provider, Enhances Its Enterprise Data Infrastructure with the InfiniBox® Solution for 100% Availability and Cyber Resilient Storage

WALTHAM, Mass., Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Infinidat, a leading provider of enterprise storage solutions, today announced that Enecom, Inc., an information and communication technology (ICT) services provider primarily serving the Chugoku region in Japan, enhanced its storage infrastructure with multiple InfiniBox® systems for 100% availability, the highest application performance, highly scalable storage capacity, significant cost savings, and cyber storage resilience. This strategic investment in high-end enterprise storage enables highly reliable, always-on services and supports rapid data volume growth. It also ensures robust enterprise cyber storage safeguards against cyber threats. Ultimately, the shift to Infinidat strengthens Enecom’s leadership position in Japan’s service provider industry and benefits Enecom’s end-user clients with increased value.

Enecom has deployed five InfiniBoxes in its infrastructure: two systems for Enecom’s comprehensive enterprise-centric solution called “EneWings” using its own cloud infrastructure; two systems for internal Enecom virtual infrastructure; and one system for backup and verification. The combination of high speed, high capacity, high reliability, autonomous system automation, and cyber resilience − at as much as one-half lower the cost per capacity compared to other vendors – is a differentiator for the service provider.

“When we were choosing how to upgrade our storage infrastructure, our customers told us that system reliability was particularly important and that the threat of damage caused by cyberattacks was a major concern. We also had to address the rising costs of the legacy systems and the fallout when hardware failures occurred. For the longer term, we needed to be proactive to be able to handle the expected future growth in cloud demand and to strengthen the appeal of our EneWings brand. Infinidat met our requirements,” said Masayuki Chikaraishi of the Solution Service Department in the Solution Business Division at Enecom.

Having 100% availability of the storage infrastructure – made possible by InfiniBox and its unique triple redundancy storage architecture − has made a dramatic difference in how customers more deeply and quickly trust Enecom for information and communication technology services. Takashi Ueki of the Solution Service Department, Solution Business Division at Enecom commented, “Many of our customers are concerned that even the slightest outage will affect their business. By using two InfiniBox systems in an active-active cluster configuration, we can continue to provide services with higher reliability and peace of mind without interruption, even when performing maintenance or software version upgrades.”

Cyber Storage Resilience

Cyber resilience is expected to increase in importance in Japan and around the world. By leveraging InfiniSafe’s capabilities, Enecom can reduce the impact of future cyberattacks and recover very rapidly – without disruption to the business or its customers’ operations. Available at no extra charge, these built-in capabilities on the InfiniBox platform, such as immutable snapshots, logical air gapping, fenced forensic environment, seamless integration with a data center-wide SOC or with SIEM and SOAR cyber security software, and near-instantaneous recovery guaranteed SLAs, are the foundation for mitigating or even fully eliminating the effects of a cyberattack, especially ransomware and malware.

“InfiniBox provides high-speed, tamper-proof, immutable snapshots creation as a standard feature to enable rapid recovery from a future cyberattack. Keeping data within Japan for data security reasons will become more important in the future. I think that the fact that we store the data of our customers in combination with optical fiber service here in the Chugoku region, in Hiroshima, will be of great significance to our customers. This is a key point that should get more attention in the future. And we would like to explore the opportunity to meet our customers’ future needs with Infinidat’s InfiniSafe enterprise cyber storage resilience and recovery software,” added Mr. Chikaraishi.

“Enecom has not only set a precedent in Japan for harnessing the capabilities of Infinidat’s enterprise storage solutions for performance, capacity, reliability, and price competitiveness, but it also demonstrates for the global service provider market the power of cyber storage resilience based on the InfiniBox platform,” said Steve Sullivan, CRO at Infinidat. “Enecom unlocks the potential of our InfiniSafe software to deliver the cyber resilience that is available with Infinidat’s next-generation data protection solutions. This is critical for any cloud service provider or enterprise to have as part of an effective data protection strategy.”

Simplified Storage Management

The move to Infinidat’s enterprise-class storage solutions has resulted in simplified management of the infrastructure as well. “The InfiniBox has greatly reduced the amount of work required for configuration,” said Kaduki Fujisawa of the System Equipment Department of the Technology Division at Enecom. “When we reconfigure or expand storage, there is no need for operational design or construction, and it is ready to use as soon as the data is inserted. Setting up a new volume, which used to take several hours, is now completed in only about 30 minutes. This has saved us a lot of time!”

InfiniBox has optimized data placement with InfiniRAID®, eliminating data rebalancing in the event of node failures or volume additions. In addition, Infinidat’s VMware ecosystem support has reduced our operational burden. Takeshi Hirano of the System Equipment Department of the Technology Division at Enecom explained, “With the old storage system, we had a hard time with daily operations because data rebalancing would occur every time a node failed or a volume was added, which could affect the performance of the virtual machines. InfiniBox has changed all of that.”

