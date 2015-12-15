ESW Introduces Copilot Orbit™, Microsoft AI Automation Services for Small and Mid-Sized Companies

See how our team transforms business workflows & knowledge with custom Copilot Agents, Power Apps, and SPFX SharePoint integration to drive productivity for IT departments and empowering teams to work smarter.

NEW YORK, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ESW, a U.S.-based Microsoft partner specializing in M365, SharePoint, Power Automate, and AI-driven solutions, today unveiled Copilot Orbit™ — a managed service program that helps small and mid-sized businesses deploy AI agents and full agentic workflows across their operations. The announcement coincides with the publication of a new blog post, “How Copilot Agents Can Actually Automate Your Company”, which outlines real-world use cases for Copilot-based automation across finance, HR, sales, IT, and more.

https://www.eswcompany.com/how-copilot-agents-can-actually-automate-your-company/

As companies increasingly adopt AI, many struggle to move beyond proof-of-concept tools to full-scale automation. Copilot Orbit addresses that challenge by bundling governance, data grounding, security, and workflow orchestration under a repeatable monthly delivery model.

“Organizations want more than occasional AI experiments,” said Russell Kommer, CEO of ESW. “They want Copilot Agents even within a custom application, working reliably day after day, handling tasks, automating workflows, and freeing up their teams.”

What Copilot Orbit Offers

Built around ESW’s proven Copilot methodology also detailed on the company’s Microsoft Copilot service page. Copilot Orbit delivers:

Governance, security, and permission oversight, including data mapping and Purview/DLP alignment, to ensure safe and compliant AI operations. See full service details at https://www.eswcompany.com/service/microsoft-copilot-and-ai-agents/

Grounding and integration with core platforms — including SharePoint, Teams, OneDrive, SQL, and Exchange — so agents can access correct data sources and act contextually.

Agent and automation development: prompt design, Power Automate flows, Teams or SharePoint plugins, and full testing.

Monthly delivery of new agents or workflows to steadily automate company processes rather than a one-time “bot build.”

Ongoing tuning, telemetry, and user enablement to ensure agents continue to produce business value over time.

Organizations interested in a quick readiness assessment can begin with ESW’s consult offering at https://solutions.eswcompany.com/copilot-consulting.

Flexible Plans for Different Business Needs

Copilot Orbit is offered in tiered plans designed for small to mid-size enterprises:

Core – governance, monitoring, and light backlog management

– governance, monitoring, and light backlog management Plus – Core plus delivery of one new agent or automation per month

– Core plus delivery of one new agent or automation per month Scale – Two to three agents/automations monthly, adoption support, and executive reporting

These offerings provide a predictable cadence for operational automation without requiring an in-house AI team.

Why This Matters for SMBs & Mid-Size Companies

While large enterprises often have dedicated teams for AI and automation, many SMBs and mid-sized companies lack the resources to manage data posture, security, compliance, and workflow orchestration, all of which are essential for Copilot to work reliably. Copilot Orbit™ bridges that gap, giving smaller organizations access to enterprise-grade AI automation with a manageable monthly model.

The new blog post on ESW’s site: “How Copilot Agents Can Actually Automate Your Company” highlights real-world scenarios such as invoice-to-payment workflows, HR onboarding, sales proposal generation, and IT help-desk automation.

About ESW

ESW is a U.S.-based Microsoft partner specializing in secure Microsoft 365, SharePoint, Power Platform, Copilot and AI-driven automation services. The firm helps organizations in healthcare, manufacturing, finance, education, defense, non-profits, and beyond streamline operations through modern collaboration and automation solutions. For more information or to book a Copilot consult, visit https://www.eswcompany.com or https://solutions.eswcompany.com/copilot-consulting.

