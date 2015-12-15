Exclaimer’s Latest Email Signatures for Dummies Reimagines Business Email as a Strategic Communications Channel

The third edition shows how structured, centrally managed email signatures strengthen brand consistency, compliance, and trust across every message sent

BOSTON, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Exclaimer, the leading provider of email signature management solutions, has launched the latest edition of Email Signatures for Dummies in partnership with Wiley. The guide examines how business email, often underestimated as a legacy channel, remains one of the most valuable and frequently overlooked communication and compliance assets within any organization.

Now in its third edition, the book builds on Exclaimer’s two decades of expertise helping enterprises transform everyday emails into consistent, compliant, and high-performing communications. It guides readers through Exclaimer’s proven 8Cs framework, from Conformity and Contact to Campaign and Compliance, providing a practical playbook for transforming ordinary email signatures into effective marketing and governance tools.

“Too often, email signatures are treated as decoration when they’re actually part of how a business communicates, governs, and grows,” said Jenny Herbison, SVP Marketing at Exclaimer. “In fact, they sit directly at the intersection of brand, compliance, and customer trust. This guide reframes the email signature as a governed, measurable communication asset—one that unites IT efficiency with brand consistency to turn everyday correspondence into a strategic business channel.”

With 82% of IT leaders naming email as their most important external communications channel, according to The State of Business Email 2025 report, the Email Signatures for Dummies guide demonstrates how the everyday email footer has become one of the highest-volume marketing touchpoints inside any organization. It also outlines how centralized signature management ensures consistent branding, regulatory compliance, and data protection, all without burdening IT teams.

The guide also highlights emerging priorities for modern business communication, including:

– a practical model for building consistent, high-impact email signatures that balance compliance, control, and creativity. Social media promotion – adding branded social icons and verified profile links to signatures to grow channel engagement, increase discoverability, and turn every employee email into a driver of social traffic.

The guide presents a compelling case for elevating email from routine correspondence to a managed business system, demonstrating how centralized email signature management enhances communication integrity in every conversation. By turning everyday messages into measurable assets, they deliver practical value for marketing and IT leaders alike, from campaign execution to automated updates.

Email Signatures for Dummies, 3rd Edition, published by Wiley, is available now as a free download from Exclaimer.com

About Exclaimer:

Exclaimer is the leading provider of email signature management solutions for Microsoft and Google email services. Its scalable cloud-based platform enables organizations to centrally manage and automate email signatures, ensuring regulatory compliance, operational efficiency and brand consistency. Built for IT teams, Exclaimer simplifies administration by eliminating manual updates, reducing security risks and maintaining full control over business email communications.

Exclaimer is trusted by over 9 million email accounts across 75,000 organizations. Its diverse customer base includes Sony, Mattel, Bank of America, NBC, the Government of Canada, the BBC and the Academy Awards.

To learn more, visit www.exclaimer.com or follow Exclaimer on Facebook, LinkedIn, and X (formerly Twitter).

Media relations contact:

Press@exclaimer.com

exclaimerpr@watersagency.com