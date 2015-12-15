EXL completes migration of LifePRO Digital Suite® platforms to AWS

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EXL [Nasdaq: EXLS], a global data and AI company, announced the successful migration of its LifePRO Digital Suite® platforms to Amazon Web Services (AWS). This milestone underscores EXL’s commitment to modernizing the life and annuity industry while deepening its collaboration with AWS.

The migration to AWS provides EXL clients with a secure, scalable and resilient infrastructure that supports faster innovation and greater flexibility. By leveraging Amazon Bedrock and Kendra, EXL delivers innovative solutions, improved performance, reduced operational costs and accelerated deployment of new features across the LifePRO Digital Suite ecosystem. The move also strengthens business continuity by offering enhanced disaster recovery, compliance readiness and high availability.

These foundational enhancements further strengthen EXL’s LifePRO Digital Suite platform to support the next generation of life and annuity products. Trusted by leading insurers worldwide, LifePRO Digital Suite powers policy administration for millions of policies and is recognized for its flexibility, scalability and proven performance. EXL’s modern cloud-based implementation helps carriers meet industry demands for unified digital environments, scalable infrastructure to handle peak workloads, and event-driven architecture to enable real-time data exchange and straight-through processing.

“Through our collaboration with AWS, we combine deep domain expertise with world-class cloud capabilities, including AI/ML services and advanced analytics, to deliver solutions that enable insurers to innovate, personalize customer experiences and adapt quickly to market demands,” said Baljinder Singh, EXL’s executive vice president and global CIO. “As part of the AWS Partner Network, EXL is working with AWS to bring new capabilities to insurers, including API-driven integrations, AI/ML-based underwriting support and advanced analytics to unlock richer business insights. These enhancements will enable insurers to streamline operations, improve time-to-market and deliver more seamless digital experiences for policyholders.”

EXL is enabling insurers to reimagine the life and annuity value chain by modernizing core platforms, harnessing the power of advanced analytics and automation and creating personalized, connected experiences for policyholders.

To learn more about how EXL is helping insurance companies with their life insurance workflows

About EXL

EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a global data and AI company that offers services and solutions to reinvent client business models, drive better outcomes and unlock growth with speed. EXL harnesses the power of data, AI, and deep industry knowledge to transform businesses, including the world’s leading corporations in industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and capital markets, retail, communications and media, and energy and infrastructure, among others. EXL was founded in 1999 with the core values of innovation, collaboration, excellence, integrity and respect. We are headquartered in New York and have approximately 63,000 employees spanning six continents. For more information, visit www.exlservice.com.

