Flowace.ai Launches AI Productivity Platform for the Modern Workforce

Organizations boost productivity and efficiency by accessing real-time workforce insights from one AI-powered platform

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Flowace.ai , an AI-powered productivity analytics platform that helps organizations improve workforce efficiency through intelligent, ethical insights, today announced the expansion of its AI-powered productivity analytics platform. The platform is built to help organizations understand how work happens, optimize performance, and strengthen workforce resilience against rising automation. Designed for enterprises and SMBs alike, Flowace gives leaders centralized visibility into AI adoption, learning investments and early attrition signals.

Helping Teams Adapt to an AI-Driven Workplace

As AI replaces repetitive tasks across industries, today’s teams are under pressure to demonstrate impact, focus, and adaptability. Flowace enables organizations to measure, analyze, optimize, and upskill, giving teams the clarity they need to stay valuable as their roles evolve.

Flowace’s platform provides real-time activity tracking, behavioral analytics, deep app-level visibility, and automation-driven performance insights. With just a few clicks, companies can understand how their distributed or hybrid teams work, improve operational efficiency, and build a more future-ready workforce. The software automatically captures time and activity across devices, keeping insights current without adding administrative work for employees. Three critical value drivers Flowace unlocks for organizations include:

Minute-level visibility into how employees use AI tools such as ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Gemini and other configurable apps.

Clear tracking of time spent in learning and development (L&D) platforms such as Udemy, Coursera and other training tools.

Early, ethical indicators of potential resignations based on usage of job-search sites such as Naukri.com, Monster and LinkedIn, helping leaders address engagement and retention proactively.

New AI Chatbot Puts Workforce Insights One Question Away

One of Flowace’s newest capabilities, launching soon, is an intuitive AI chatbot that allows leaders to simply ask questions such as:

“Who were my most distracted teams in the last 10 days?”



“Who were the most productive users in the last month?”



“Which members completed tasks in the least amount of time?”

This conversational interface workforce analytics accessible to anyone, regardless of technical expertise. Combined with visibility into AI usage, L&D behavior and potential attrition risk, the chatbot gives leaders instant, natural-language answers to the questions that matter most in an AI-first workplace.

Workplaces are changing quickly, and many organizations are looking for better visibility into how time is spent. Flowace helps organizations identify inefficiencies early, reallocate resources strategically, and empower employees to learn, adapt, and excel, turning potential disruption into opportunities for continuous improvement.

A Unified Productivity and Workforce Management Platform

Flowace’s suite of capabilities gives organizations a clear, connected view of workforce performance. The platform combines time and productivity tracking, website and application monitoring, and optional employee monitoring with screenshots and one-second activity logs. It also supports attendance and shift management, including in and out times, hours worked, leave approvals, holidays, and timesheets, with alerts for issues such as late logins or missing hours. All features are built to meet modern compliance expectations, providing transparent, ethical productivity insights without compromising data integrity or trust. By integrating AI usage analytics, L&D insights and churn indicators into a single platform, Flowace helps leaders connect productivity, engagement and retention in one view.

“Workforces globally have not been under this level of disruption in centuries,” said Tarun R. Kodnani, Founder of Flowace.ai. “AI will replace repetitive tasks, but it cannot replace human creativity, innovation, and leadership. Flowace helps organizations rediscover strengths, eliminate wasted effort, and upskill teams so they not only keep up, but stay ahead.”

Varun R. Kodnani, Co-founder of Flowace.ai, added, “Our mission is to provide actionable productivity intelligence with clarity and simplicity. Teams deserve tools that help them work smarter, not harder. With AI-generated insights, automated reporting, and our upcoming conversational chatbot, we are giving leaders a new way to understand and enhance performance across the digital workplace.”

About Flowace.ai

Flowace.ai is an AI-powered productivity analytics platform that helps organizations improve workforce efficiency through intelligent, ethical insights. By combining real-time activity tracking, behavioral analytics, and automation, Flowace enables hybrid and remote teams to perform at their best without compromising trust or transparency. Trusted by leading enterprises, Flowace empowers companies to make data-driven productivity decisions across the modern digital workplace.

Visit www.flowace.ai for more information.

