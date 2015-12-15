Fovia AI to Showcase Universal AI Viewer and Seamless Reporting Integrations at Radiology Reimagined Exhibit, RSNA 2025

AI, Innovation and Real‑World Interoperability Demonstrations

CHICAGO, Nov. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fovia AI, Inc., a subsidiary of Fovia, Inc., a world leader in advanced visualization for over two decades and a preeminent provider of zero-footprint, cloud-based medical imaging SDKs, today announced that it will be featuring its F.A.S.T.® aiCockpit® universal AI viewer in the Radiology Reimagined: AI, Innovation and Interoperability in Practice demonstration November 30 – December 3 at the 111th Scientific Assembly and Annual Meeting of the Radiology Society of North America (RSNA 2025) at McCormick Place in Chicago.

Fovia AI Showcases Agentic AI Results and Seamless Reporting Integrations at the Radiology Reimagined RSNA Exhibit

The Radiology Reimagined demonstration shows how radiology systems can be integrated to efficiently include AI-based applications at key points in the radiology workflow. This seamless integration relies on a set of interoperability and integration standards used to embed AI into the diagnostic radiology workflow, including Integrating the Healthcare Enterprise (IHE) AI Results & Integrated Reporting Applications (IHE AIR, IHE AIW-1 and IHE IRA profiles), CDS Hooks, HL7 FHIR and HL7 FHIRcast, among others. Interactive Multimedia Reporting (IMR) and semantic standards such as RSNA Common Data Elements (CDEs) and Radiology Lexicon (RadLex) will also play pivotal roles in showcasing the demo’s capabilities.

RSNA attendees visiting the Radiology Reimagined exhibit can explore AI integrations with 18 products from 16 exhibitors that are based on real-world clinical scenarios and interoperability standards, as well as see live demonstrations of Fovia AI software integrated with vendors including ACR Assess-AI, Coreline Soft, GE Healthcare, HOPPR, Interlinx, Jacobian, Microsoft, PaxeraHealth, Qvera and Siemens Healthineers.

Attend Insightful 20-minute Sessions (Noon, Monday through Wednesday)

Attendees are invited to visit the Radiology Reimagined booth (#5104, South Hall) for 20-minute presentations on key radiology topics, with demos enabled by Fovia AI:

Speaking the Same Language: Enabling Semantic Interoperability in Radiology | Monday:

Attendees will learn how RadLex, CDEs and standardized vocabularies ensure consistent, meaningful data exchange. FHIR in Radiology: Enabling Next – Generation Imaging Workflows | Tuesday:

Attendees will explore how FHIR, CDS Hooks and FHIRcast are powering smarter, more connected imaging systems. Advancing Radiology Workflow with Modern IHE Profiles (AIR, IMR, IRA) | Wednesday:

Attendees will see how new IHE profiles support AI integration, multimedia reporting and seamless tool interoperability.

Kevin Kreeger, CTO at Fovia AI, noted, “After being the major AI viewing and interaction software since these demos started five years ago, we are excited this year to begin showing seamless integration with the burgeoning field of augmented reporting. These new LLM generative AI models (from companies such as Jacobian) that are already showing promise to drastically increase radiologist efficiency for dictating reports, can now be hooked up to workstation applications through IHE IRA (Integrated Reporting Applications) and AIR (AI Results) profiles to automatically ingest AI results (both raw and physician edited). Anything that a physician does on the viewing workstation is automatically included in all the appropriate parts of the reports, including things such as editing measurements and rejecting AI findings.”

To learn more about Fovia and Fovia AI’s complete product suites or arrange a demonstration at the 111th Scientific Assembly and Annual Meeting of the Radiological Society of North America, November 30 – December 3 in the Fovia AI booth (#4716, South Hall), contact us.

About Fovia AI

Fovia AI, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fovia, Inc., a world leader in advanced visualization, a preeminent provider of cloud-based, zero-footprint medical imaging SDKs, and the developer of High Definition Volume Rendering®, XStream® HDVR®, F.A.S.T.® Hybrid Rendering, F.A.S.T.® Interactive Segmentation, RapidPrint® and TruRender®. Fovia AI’s flagship products, F.A.S.T.® aiCockpit® and F.A.S.T.® AI SDK, enable radiologists and clinicians to efficiently access AI results directly within their existing workflows from any PACS, worklist, dictation software or hospital system. Complementary products in Fovia AI’s product suite include F.A.S.T.® AI Annotation, F.A.S.T.® AI Validation, F.A.S.T.® AI Workflows and F.A.S.T.® Interactive AI, collectively providing tools to annotate, validate, modify, accept/reject, interact with and segment data. The flexible architecture of Fovia AI’s product suite and Fovia’s 20+ years of radiology integration experience facilitate seamless integrations with a variety of partners, platforms, processors and operating systems.

For additional information and to learn more about commercial, academic or research licensing, visit fovia.ai or fovia.com.

IMPORTANT REGULATORY NOTICE: Not all of the applications mentioned here are available for clinical use.

