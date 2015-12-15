Global Specialty Chemicals Leader Chooses Kneat for Digital Validation

Strategic win fuels record growth in new customer additions for 2025

LIMERICK, Ireland, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — kneat.com, inc. (TSX: KSI) (OTCQX: KSIOF), the global leader in digital validation and quality process automation, has signed a three-year Master Services Agreement with one of the world’s largest makers of specialty chemicals (“the Company”). This deal adds significant momentum to what is already a record year for new customer additions at Kneat.

The Company has headquarters in Europe and a footprint spanning more than 100 countries, including manufacturing facilities in more than two dozen countries, employs over 30,000 people, and serves a wide range of industries, including pharma and healthcare, nutrition and consumer care. The Company plans to deploy Kneat Gx across several critical functions, including Computer System Validation (CSV), Equipment Validation and electronic logbooks.

“We continue to build strong momentum in new customer acquisitions, further cementing our leadership as the global standard for validation lifecycle management. This strategic win reinforces Kneat’s reputation as the trusted, mature platform of choice for life sciences – driving compliance, efficiency, and digital transformation at scale.”

– Eddie Ryan, Chief Executive Officer of Kneat

Kneat’s 2025 new customer acquisition has already eclipsed previous records, driven by strong customer demand and a high win rate against competitors. Kneat’s platform stands out for ease of use, no-code configurability, multi-use-case flexibility, reliable data integrity, and support from a world-class team of validation experts. Kneat is not only leading the digital validation market – it is laying the foundation to expand its role across adjacent quality and compliance functions in the years ahead.

About Kneat

Kneat Solutions provides leading companies in highly regulated industries with unparalleled efficiency in validation and compliance through its digital validation platform Kneat Gx. As an industry leader in customer satisfaction, Kneat boasts an excellent record for implementation, powered by our user-friendly design, expert support, and on-demand training academy. Kneat Gx is an industry-leading digital validation platform that enables highly regulated companies to manage any validation discipline from end-to-end. Kneat Gx is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 27001 certified, fully validated, and 21 CFR Part 11/Annex 11 compliant. Multiple independent customer studies have shown that Kneat Gx reduces man-hours associated with validation documentation by up to 50%, accelerates review and approval cycles by up to 50%, and consistently supports higher standards of regulatory compliance. For more information visit www.kneat.com.

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the statements of historical fact contained herein, certain information presented constitutes “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Such forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, the relationship between Kneat and the customer, Kneat’s business development activities, the use and implementation timelines of Kneat’s software within the customer’s validation processes, the ability and intent of the customer to scale the use of Kneat’s software within the customer’s organization, and the compliance of Kneat’s platform under regulatory audit and inspection. While such forward-looking statements are expressed by Kneat, as stated in this release, in good faith and believed by Kneat to have a reasonable basis, they are subject to important risks and uncertainties. As a result of these risks and uncertainties, the events predicted in these forward-looking statements may differ materially from actual results or events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, given that they involve risks and uncertainties.

Kneat does not undertake any obligation to release publicly revisions to any forward-looking statement, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Investors should not assume that any lack of update to a previously issued forward-looking statement constitutes a reaffirmation of that statement. Continued reliance on forward-looking statements is at an investor’s own risk. For more information visit www.kneat.com.

