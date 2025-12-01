HashKey Passes HKEX Hearing: From Asia’s Compliance Pioneer to a Global Institutional Gateway for Digital Assets

HONG KONG, Dec 1, 2025 – (ACN Newswire) – HashKey Holdings Limited (referred to as “HashKey”) formally passed the HKEX hearing to become the leading digital asset company to undergo IPO in the Hong Kong capital market. This is a significant milestone for HashKey’s compliance-focused development from day one but also represents a pioneer for Asia’s digital asset industry entry into the mainstream capital markets.

Amid a global trend towards regulatory maturity and rapid institutional adoption for digital assets, the Hong Kong-based HashKey has grown from a regional compliance-focused exchange into a global gateway between traditional finance and the Web3 ecosystem. The company has also become a valuable bridge connecting financial infrastructures across multiple regions.

I. Building Asia’s Leading Digital Asset Ecosystem with Three Core Pillars

HashKey’s disclosure of its prospectus has three core pillars: transaction facilitation, on-chain services and asset management services. Together, it forms an integrated business ecosystem covering the entire digital asset lifecycle putting the company in a leading position in Asia.

1. Transaction Facilitation: Asia’s Leading Onshore Digital Asset Platform

According to analytics research firm Frost & Sullivan, HashKey holds a market share exceeding 75% in the local Hong Kong market based on 2024 trading volume. This leading position is a testament to the company’s long-term investment in compliance, stringent governance, and institutional-grade security standards. The cohesiveness is crucial in a highly regulated onshore market.

2. On-Chain Services: leading among global competitors

The company leads in Asia and ranks in top eight globally for on-chain businesses such as node operations, staking, and infrastructure support. HashKey participates in the transaction side of the ecosystem and also engage deeply in the entire on-chain ecosystem.

3. Asset Management: becoming a leading platform in Asia

Leveraging an established trust and risk control system, HashKey’s asset management business maintains steady growth and also creates synergy with its transaction facilitation and on-chain services. It has become a platform with comprehensive capabilities.

II. Compliance Becomes A Decisive Competitive Edge Under Maturing Global Regulatory Frameworks

As regulatory frameworks for digital assets become clearer for governments globally, the “Wild West” era of the industry is long gone. In the current cycle, compliance capability and regulatory adaptation have become the backbone for survival and expansion.

The current trend is for companies to adopt a regulatory-native approach like what HashKey has done to gain market attention and favorability.

The prospectus indicates that HashKey has already obtained 13 licenses and registrations across different jurisdictions and has completed security and internal control certifications under international standards including SOC 1 Type 2, SOC 2 Type 2, ISO27001, and ISO27701. The company’s record of no major security incidents, loss of customer funds, and on-chain slashing reflects the maturity of its governance system and risk framework.

As a leading gateway within Asia’s digital asset domain, HashKey has built a strategic position with solid institutional foundation for the growing integration between global capital, on-chain ecosystems, and traditional finance in the coming decade.

III. Linking the East and West: Asia’s Leading Gateway In Digital Assets Industry Is Shaping It’s Global Role

From a long-term perspective, HashKey’s IPO is a starting point rather than the finish line. In recent years, the company has been actively expanding into offshore markets along with the continuous development of its onshore exchange business. This is a trend as the industry enters a phase of institutionalization.

With growing institutional demand, traditional financial institutions need compliant gateways while on-chain ecosystems need mature infrastructure support. Capital flows will need to establish new channels of connections between East and West.

HashKey’s multi-jurisdictional license portfolio, mature risk management system, and transparent governance structure allow traditional institutions to enter the Web3 ecosystem within a controlled regulatory framework. HashKey’s capability as an institutional gateway is further amplified with the launch of its CaaS (Crypto-as-a-Service) platform, which makes it a vital bridge connecting on-chain service with real-world finance.

As Asia’s most mature international financial center, Hong Kong has a compatibility advantage because its regulatory system is on par with other leading global financial systems. HashKey’s IPO in Hong Kong will allow the company to simultaneously serve as the gateway for Western institutions entering the Asian digital asset markets and Asian capitals aiming for global allocation. As regional regulations increasingly align, the value of HashKey’s function as a gateway for digital assets in Asia is rapidly amplified.

It is a reflection of the digital asset industry advancing into a new stage led by institutions and infrastructure. In this cycle, transformation is encouraged by institutions capable of connecting traditional finance, on-chain ecosystems, and cross-regional markets. Hence, HashKey has positioned itself precisely to assume this role.

