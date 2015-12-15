IntelliTrans Launches New Brand Identity Marking a Major Milestone in Its Multi-Year Evolution

Updated strategic framework showcases the company’s growth, innovation, and commitment to transportation professionals

ATLANTA, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — IntelliTrans, a leading global provider of multimodal transportation management solutions, today launched a new brand identity that reflects the company’s continued evolution and long-term strategy. The refreshed brand signals IntelliTrans’ ongoing progression toward a more dynamic, people-centered approach that elevates the expertise of transportation professionals and strengthens the company’s role as a trusted partner in increasingly complex supply chains.

The rebrand marks a significant milestone in a multi-year transformation of IntelliTrans’ strategy, solutions, and customer experience. The company’s updated visual identity reinforces IntelliTrans’ commitment to simplifying the complexity of global transportation while honoring its 30-year legacy of reliability and innovation.

“For more than three decades, IntelliTrans has stood shoulder-to-shoulder with the transportation professionals managing some of North America’s most complex freight networks,” said Chad Raube, President and CEO of IntelliTrans. “This rebrand honors that foundation while signaling the bold future we are building. We’re investing in our product, taking our multimodal strength further, and reimagining the customer experience from end to end. Through it all, our focus remains on elevating the insights and expertise of transportation professionals to create competitive advantage for the companies we serve.”

The brand refresh coincides with IntelliTrans’ continued expansion of its Transportation Management System (TMS) platform and managed services, which give shippers and carriers greater visibility and control across rail, truck, and other modes. Recent advancements strengthen the company’s position as a go-to partner for enterprises looking to modernize freight operations and optimize performance.

“Transportation networks are becoming more complex, and our customers need solutions that can keep pace,” said Matt Everson, Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing at IntelliTrans. “IntelliTrans is investing in technology that helps them turn that complexity into a competitive advantage. The new brand represents that focus and reflects our commitment to empowering shippers to gain visibility, act faster, and build smarter, more connected supply chains.”

About IntelliTrans

IntelliTrans, a Roper Technologies company, delivers multimodal transportation management solutions built by experts to simplify freight complexities for bulk and breakbulk shippers. By combining real-time data, predictive risk management, and expert support, IntelliTrans provides insights to help shippers reduce costs, prevent disruptions, and deliver with confidence. IntelliTrans’ mission is to keep the world’s goods moving by giving transportation professionals the clarity, confidence, and control to deliver every time. Established in 1992, IntelliTrans is headquartered in Atlanta with offices in Arkansas, London, and Sweden.