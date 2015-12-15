Jitterbit Secures Third Straight No. 1 Ranking in G2 Enterprise Implementation Index for iPaaS

Third consecutive quarter as No. 1 in Enterprise Implementation for iPaaS

ALAMEDA, Calif., Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Jitterbit , a global leader in accelerating business transformation for enterprise systems, today announced it has once again been ranked No. 1 in the G2 Enterprise Implementation Index for iPaaS, Winter 202 6 .

This landmark achievement marks the third consecutive quarter Jitterbit has secured the top spot in this highly competitive index, reinforcing the company’s commitment to delivering enterprise-grade integration solutions that provide unparalleled ROI and speed-to-value for customers worldwide.

“Three quarters of consistent recognition as the No. 1 vendor in the G2 Enterprise Implementation index for iPaaS is a powerful statement about the tangible value our customers are receiving,” said Jitterbit President and CEO Bill Conner. “This is not a one-time win; it’s proof that Jitterbit Harmony is the most reliable, easy-to-adopt, and fastest-to-deploy platform for enterprise integration and automation. Our results in the index show exactly why Jitterbit is helping enterprises realize measurable business outcomes faster than the industry average.”

Jitterbit iPaaS was also awarded the Best Estimated ROI badge in the Enterprise Results Index for iPaaS, showcasing its ability to help enterprises achieve measurable business outcomes faster.

Jitterbit Earns iPaaS ‘Three-Peat’ with Unmatched Implementation Stats

The rankings in the Winter 2026 Enterprise Implementation Index for iPaaS are determined by the vendor’s overall Implementation Score, which is based on authentic customer reviews that assess key factors like Ease of Setup, User Adoption, and Speed to Value.

For the third time in a row, Jitterbit decisively outperformed the category average in every key implementation metric:

Implementation Score: 80% (vs. 70% category average)

80% (vs. 70% category average) Ease of Setup: 93% (vs. 86% category average)

93% (vs. 86% category average) Average User Adoption: 73% (vs. 54% category average)

73% (vs. 54% category average) Average Months to Go Live: 1.74 (vs. 3.5 category average)

1.74 (vs. 3.5 category average) Estimated ROI: 6.86 months (vs. 15.6 months on average)

The implementation experience is a direct reflection of Jitterbit’s design philosophy, supported by G2 reviews from verified users. One customer stated, “the Jitterbit UI is very user-friendly while still allowing for configuring complex integrations.”

Jitterbit Harmony Earns 37 Badges Across Winter 2026 G2 Reports

In addition to securing the No. 1 ranking for enterprise implementation in iPaaS, Jitterbit’s unified, AI-infused low-code Harmony platform earned a total of 37 badges across various Winter 2026 Grid and Index Reports globally, including:

12 Leader Badges in iPaaS, API Management (APIM), Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) and Workplace Innovation

Leader Badges in iPaaS, API Management (APIM), Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) and Workplace Innovation 16 Higher Performer Badges in iPaaS, APIM, App Development, Workplace Innovation, Low-Code and No-code Development

Higher Performer Badges in iPaaS, APIM, App Development, Workplace Innovation, Low-Code and No-code Development 3 Badges for iPaaS – Best Estimated ROI, Most Implementable and Fastest Implementation

Badges for iPaaS – Best Estimated ROI, Most Implementable and Fastest Implementation 3 Badges for Low-Code Development – Best Estimated ROI, Fastest Implementation and Easiest Setup

Badges for Low-Code Development – Best Estimated ROI, Fastest Implementation and Easiest Setup 2 Badges for EDI – Best Estimated ROI and Highest User Adoption

Badges for EDI – Best Estimated ROI and Highest User Adoption 1 Badge for APIM – Best Estimated ROI

“Our customers are constantly validating the reliability and efficiency of our platform,” said Jitterbit Chief Technology Officer Manoj Chaudhary. “Our focus is on delivering technology that accelerates productivity, streamlines integration processes, and consistently delivers a high level of performance for the enterprise.”

The high ratings from customers underscore the platform’s values. Users describe Jitterbit as “reliable, efficient, and has significantly improved our productivity — an outstanding tool for any organization looking to streamline their integration processes.”

Jitterbit’s dedication to customer success is highlighted by its support team: “[Jitterbit Support is] always responsive, proactive in spotting potential issues, and quick to deliver tailored solutions that keep us moving forward.”

About Jitterbit

For organizations ready to modernize and innovate, Jitterbit provides a unified AI-infused low code platform for integration, orchestration, automation, and app development that accelerates business transformation, boosts productivity, and unlocks value. The Jitterbit Harmony platform, including iPaaS, API Manager, App Builder and EDI, future-proofs operations, simplifies complexity and drives innovation for organizations globally. Learn more at www.jitterbit.com and follow us on LinkedIn .