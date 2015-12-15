The new facility enhances Turkey’s growing medical tourism infrastructure by offering international patients coordinated arrival support, interpreter services, and seamless hospital transfers directly from Istanbul Airport.

Istanbul, Turkey–(Newsfile Corp. – December 29, 2025) – Liv Hospital today announced the opening of an international patient lounge at Istanbul Airport designed to coordinate arrivals for Liv Hospital international patients and support the first steps of healthcare travel Turkey. The on-site facility provides a staffed reception point for pre-booked patients, wayfinding, interpreter access, and escorted transfers to hospitals or hotels, establishing a single point of contact upon landing for those seeking care through medical tourism Turkey.

Liv Hospital Opens International Patient Lounge at Istanbul Airport to Streamline Medical Travel

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/279139_f74394fae4df0ae4_002full.jpg

The lounge formalizes processes that begin before departure and continue through admission. Patients who have scheduled care with Liv Hospital Istanbul are met at the lounge by coordinators who confirm identity and itinerary, guide them through the terminal, and connect them with transportation arranged in advance. The team also facilitates documentation handover and real-time coordination with Liv Hospital’s International Patient Center, helping align arrival times, consultations, and diagnostics to reduce delays between airport and clinic.

“This international patient lounge makes the arrival experience more predictable and less stressful for people traveling for care,” said a spokesperson for the Liv Hospital. “By placing a dedicated reception and airport concierge for patients inside Istanbul Airport, we can connect travelers directly to coordinators who already know their case, schedule, and next steps.”

Liv Hospital stated that the lounge is integrated with its existing intake pathways for international patients. Interpreter access is available at the lounge to assist with immediate questions, while coordinators liaise with clinical teams to confirm appointment sequencing and transfer destinations. The unit also communicates with family members or companions, ensuring they receive the same itinerary information and transfer details. A dedicated channel to the International Patient Center enables quick updates to scheduling if flights change or if additional time is needed for immigration or baggage claim.

Liv Hospital Opens International Patient Lounge at Istanbul Airport to Streamline Medical Travel

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/279139_f74394fae4df0ae4_003full.jpg

“International patients tell us that clear instructions after landing are as important as clinical planning before takeoff,” the spokesperson said. “The lounge gives them a defined meeting point, language support, and a direct handoff to transportation and hospital teams so they can move from arrival to care without unnecessary stops.”

The announcement centers on logistics rather than clinical offerings, reflecting an operational milestone for Liv Hospital Istanbul as it focuses on consistent coordination for healthcare travel Turkey. The hospital said the lounge staff will verify transfer arrangements, confirm clinic or hotel addresses, and share contact details for on-call coordinators. For patients arriving with previously scheduled second-opinion consultations, the team will confirm virtual or in-person times and assist with any needed document uploads before the hospital visit.

Patients can learn about care pathways and request information ahead of travel through the Liv Hospital website at https://int.livhospital.com. The hospital’s Health Guide provides general information on patient journeys and services. Those seeking a medical second opinion before committing to travel may submit records securely at https://int.livhospital.com/medical-second-opinion/.

The lounge model is intended to support Liv Hospital international patients across multiple languages. According to the hospital, coordinators will provide itinerary summaries that include the lounge location, transfer pickup point, and the first scheduled contact at the hospital. If a delay occurs, the lounge team updates the International Patient Center so downstream appointments can be adjusted. The goal, the hospital said, is a single chain of communication from arrival through initial evaluation.

In addition to meet-and-assist services, the lounge offers basic wayfinding, including orientation to terminal exits and designated pickup areas for hospital or hotel transfers. Liv Hospital said the team will confirm the number of travelers in each party and coordinate appropriate vehicles when required. The hospital added that the lounge is intended for pre-booked patients but can direct new inquiries to the International Patient Center for follow-up.

Liv Hospital emphasized that clinical decisions remain physician-led and that the lounge focuses on coordination. The hospital said the unit does not provide medical triage or treatment; urgent needs are directed to emergency services, while scheduled patients receive assistance with movement from the airport to their next destination. The hospital expects the arrangement to reduce missed connections between flights, transfers, and first appointments, and to support consistent, documented handoffs during the earliest stage of medical travel.

About Liv Hospital

Liv Hospital is a healthcare provider headquartered in Istanbul that offers diagnostics, treatment, and coordinated services across centers of excellence. The hospital serves domestic and international patients and maintains dedicated pathways for arrivals, consultation, and follow-up aligned with its operational standards.

About Liv Hospital International Patient Services

Liv Hospital’s International Patient Services coordinates scheduling, documentation, language support, and transfers for medical tourism Turkey. The division provides pre-arrival guidance, on-site assistance, and communication with hospital teams to support airport concierge for patients and continuity of care before, during, and after treatment.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/279139