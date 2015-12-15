Metaguest.AI Announces Final Closing Under $1,000,000 Secured Loan Facility

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – December 3, 2025) – Metaguest.AI Incorporated (CSE: METG) (OTCQB: MGSTF) (“Metaguest” or the “Company”) an AI technology company transforming the hospitality sector through intelligent guest engagement, announced today the final closing of its secured loan facility of up to $1,000,000 (the “Facility”), originally announced on May 9, 2025 and reaffirmed throughout the year.

The Company has completed a final closing under this Facility, adding $34,000 in gross proceeds and bringing total funds raised under the program to $451,000. This closing marks the completion of Metaguest’s 2025 secured debt financing initiative, which has supported ongoing operations and product deployment across the Company’s AI-driven platform.

Each loan under the Facility bears interest at 12% per annum and includes a 12% loan advance fee, payable in Class A Common Shares of Metaguest at a deemed price of $0.10 per share. The loan advance fee for this closing will be satisfied through the issuance of 40,800 Class A Common Shares. The loans are secured by a general security agreement over the Company’s assets, rank pari passu with existing secured obligations, and carry a 12-month term, extendable for an additional six months at Metaguest’s option.

“This final closing allows us to conclude our 2025 secured financing program and move forward with clarity into our next operating phase,” said Colin Keddy, Director of Metaguest.AI. “We appreciate the continued support of our investors as we advance our platform and customer deployments.”

For more information about investing with Metaguest.AI, please contact Colin Keddy, Director at colin@metaguest.ai

About Metaguest.AI Incorporated

Metaguest.AI is a next-generation technology company focused on enhancing the guest experience through advanced AI solutions. Its flagship platform provides an end-to-end guest engagement ecosystem, covering everything from pre-arrival to post-departure. Features include on-property e-commerce with digital payments, real-time service requests, mobile check-out, personalized in-room controls, local experience and event bookings, and a multilingual virtual concierge—all accessible without downloading an app or visiting a website. Hotels, resorts, and short-term rental operators use Metaguest to boost efficiency, drive incremental revenue, and elevate customer satisfaction.

